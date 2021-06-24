Sports
Westborough girls tennis falls to Shrewsbury in Div. 1 Central final
WESTBOROUGH Shrewsbury freshman Aanya Gupta had no idea the fate of the Div. 1 Central Mass. title came down to who won her third singles matchup between her and Westborough sophomore Ellie King.
“When they all ran out, the first thing I asked was, ‘Are we going to states?'” Gupta said. “Because I didn’t know.”
The decisive third singles match between Gupta and King was an instant classic that went to a decisive third set.
King knew, however, that her match was the deciding factor.
“I was told it would come to me,” she said. “I used (that information) to try and win and I did my best.”
After King jumped to a 3-0 lead in the third set, Gupta stormed back and won the next four games to take a 4-3 lead and went on to win 6 of the last seven games to win the 3-2 victory for the Colonials, Shrewsbury Tennis hand over the Div. 1 Central Mass. title.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, King ran out of steam.
“I was kind of done and my feet started to hurt,” King said. “I’m just kind of lost.”
It marked the third time the top-seeded Westborough (11-2) and the third-seeded Colonials (10-4) have faced each other this season. The Rangers and Shrewsbury split the two regular season games (the Colonials gave Westborough their only regular season loss) and both games came down to a 3-2 decision. Rangers coach Scott Anderson was therefore not surprised that it came to a decisive game.
“I thought it was going to be another 3-2 game today,” said Anderson. “I thought it was going to be a second double and not a third single.
“It’s nice when you end up with a game going to a third set and you have both teams outside the fence cheering them on,” he added. “That’s what makes team tennis so great. This wasn’t ours, but it was fun.”
Gupta said she got inspiration from her teammates who encouraged her, which helped her come back in the deciding third set.
“It was definitely my team’s cheer,” Gupta said. “I heard my team cheer and I would smile every time and my coach told me smiling really helps you.”
First singles player, junior Shruthi Nelluri and second singles player, sophomore Mira McLaren, both continued their success for Westborough.
Nelluri defeated Shrewsbury freshman Grace Gerber 6-1, 6-1 and McLaren defeated Colonials junior Anushka Mukhopadhyay 6-4, 6-2.
“Not only did Shruthi not drop a game, she hadn’t dropped a set all season,” Anderson said. “Mira had lost one game in a season, so we could pretty much count on those two points going into every game and only winning one of our remaining three games.”
The best thing to keep in mind for Westborough is that the Rangers lose just two seniors in the second doubles doubles game to Shivani Patel and Saumya Kumar. So Westborough should be able to get another shot in a deep postseason run next season.
“It was such a great season and I’m very grateful that we got to play and even have a season,” said Nelluri. “I think we work great together, our training sessions were super fun and both our coaches were incredible.”
After a season in which many players showed year-round growth, Anderson is looking forward to what next season could bring.
“Ellie had very little match and tennis experience before this season and it was amazing how well she improved over the season,” said Anderson. “But yeah, I’m really proud of Shruthi and Mira and their day after day, commitment and determination and it’s not just about winning but you try to win and they did.”
Despite the Ranger not reaching its goal in the end, there is still plenty to be proud of.
“I’m really proud of them for making it to the (central) final,” said Anderson. “I hope in a few weeks or a few years they will look back on all the pain of losing and be proud of what they have been able to achieve.”
Ethan Winter is a senior multimedia sports journalist at the Daily News. He can be reached at [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]