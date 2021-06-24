Westborough girls tennis falls to Shrewsbury in Div. 1 Central final

WESTBOROUGH Shrewsbury freshman Aanya Gupta had no idea the fate of the Div. 1 Central Mass. title came down to who won her third singles matchup between her and Westborough sophomore Ellie King.

“When they all ran out, the first thing I asked was, ‘Are we going to states?'” Gupta said. “Because I didn’t know.”

The decisive third singles match between Gupta and King was an instant classic that went to a decisive third set.

King knew, however, that her match was the deciding factor.

“I was told it would come to me,” she said. “I used (that information) to try and win and I did my best.”

After King jumped to a 3-0 lead in the third set, Gupta stormed back and won the next four games to take a 4-3 lead and went on to win 6 of the last seven games to win the 3-2 victory for the Colonials, Shrewsbury Tennis hand over the Div. 1 Central Mass. title.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, King ran out of steam.

“I was kind of done and my feet started to hurt,” King said. “I’m just kind of lost.”

It marked the third time the top-seeded Westborough (11-2) and the third-seeded Colonials (10-4) have faced each other this season. The Rangers and Shrewsbury split the two regular season games (the Colonials gave Westborough their only regular season loss) and both games came down to a 3-2 decision. Rangers coach Scott Anderson was therefore not surprised that it came to a decisive game.

“I thought it was going to be another 3-2 game today,” said Anderson. “I thought it was going to be a second double and not a third single.

“It’s nice when you end up with a game going to a third set and you have both teams outside the fence cheering them on,” he added. “That’s what makes team tennis so great. This wasn’t ours, but it was fun.”

Gupta said she got inspiration from her teammates who encouraged her, which helped her come back in the deciding third set.

“It was definitely my team’s cheer,” Gupta said. “I heard my team cheer and I would smile every time and my coach told me smiling really helps you.”

First singles player, junior Shruthi Nelluri and second singles player, sophomore Mira McLaren, both continued their success for Westborough.

Nelluri defeated Shrewsbury freshman Grace Gerber 6-1, 6-1 and McLaren defeated Colonials junior Anushka Mukhopadhyay 6-4, 6-2.

“Not only did Shruthi not drop a game, she hadn’t dropped a set all season,” Anderson said. “Mira had lost one game in a season, so we could pretty much count on those two points going into every game and only winning one of our remaining three games.”

The best thing to keep in mind for Westborough is that the Rangers lose just two seniors in the second doubles doubles game to Shivani Patel and Saumya Kumar. So Westborough should be able to get another shot in a deep postseason run next season.

“It was such a great season and I’m very grateful that we got to play and even have a season,” said Nelluri. “I think we work great together, our training sessions were super fun and both our coaches were incredible.”

After a season in which many players showed year-round growth, Anderson is looking forward to what next season could bring.

“Ellie had very little match and tennis experience before this season and it was amazing how well she improved over the season,” said Anderson. “But yeah, I’m really proud of Shruthi and Mira and their day after day, commitment and determination and it’s not just about winning but you try to win and they did.”

Despite the Ranger not reaching its goal in the end, there is still plenty to be proud of.

“I’m really proud of them for making it to the (central) final,” said Anderson. “I hope in a few weeks or a few years they will look back on all the pain of losing and be proud of what they have been able to achieve.”

