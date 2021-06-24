Gigi Marvin, Matt Cullen hit the ice at the Bemidji Youth Hockey Clinic

Matt Cullen and Gigi Marvin attended the Power with the Pros youth hockey clinic at the Sanford POWER Center in the Bemidji Community Arena. Together, the two stars offered the expertise that only three Stanley Cups, two Olympic silver medals and an Olympic gold medal can offer.

I like to do this in the summer: going to camp and skating with kids, said Marvin, a three-time Olympic medalist and defender for the US women’s national team.

I have three boys who play hockey, so I enjoy being on the ice with the kids, said Cullen, who retired in 2019 after an NHL career spanning 21 seasons. I expected. It’s fun for me to be out with the boys and girls, just enjoy the hockey game and see the smiles on their faces.

Cullen and Marvin each have their own ties to Bemidji.

Marvin was actually born in Bemidji, but grew up in Warroad, where she qualified for the Warriors and the Minnesota Ms. Hockey winner of 2005.

Cullen estimated that he hadn’t been to Bemidji since his days as Moorhead Spud in the 1990s. The former St. Cloud State Husky was able to reconnect with old friends, including Bemidji State coach and former SCSU assistant Tom Serratore.

Today, Marvin can still be found on the ice for New Hampshire in the Professional Womens Hockey Players Association. Cullen lives in Moorhead with his family and now works in player development for the Pittsburgh Penguins, for whom he won two of his three Cups as center.

The two pros drew about 250 kids, ages 5-14, to Wednesday camp.

I saw some kids today who have come to my hockey camps in the past, Marvin said. It’s cool that it left such an impression that they would remember me. I remember those kids, of course. It’s always nice.

Both Marvin and Cullen were impressed with Bemidji’s newest hockey room.

There is so much time that the sport of hockey takes, and to have access to the best facilities is a big deal, Cullen said. And now that we bring that here, it gives these children the opportunity to develop to the fullest extent possible.

Professional hockey player Gigi Marvin performs a drill during a camp hosted by Sanford POWER on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Bemidji Community Arena. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

The Wednesday camp is expected to be the first of many such events to take place at the Sanford POWER Center in the coming years.

The new addition to the BCA was completed last fall and includes a partnership with Sanford POWER to provide training services to athletes and community members.

While summer is the off-season for most sports, that didn’t mean there was a lack of activity.

Summer has been very busy for us at POWER, said Brad Neis, executive director of orthopedics and sports medicine at Sanford. Many student athletes want to get started with their off-season conditioning program and prepare for the busy fall, winter and spring seasons.

POWER programs have been offered in Bemidji for the past decade, but the program now has a permanent place to call home.

A young hockey player plays with a hockey ring during a camp hosted by Sanford POWER on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Bemidji Community Arena. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

Hockey is of course paramount in the new facility. A hockey academy will soon open in the center that will provide both on- and off-ice training opportunities.

We have a hockey treadmill that is put to good use, Neis said, and then our POWER program, which includes strength and conditioning, fitness, flexibility, plyometrics and basically just rounds our kids up to that well-rounded athlete, both from a hockey standpoint and also from an athletic point of view. point of view.

Former BSU captain Ben Kinne has been appointed as a full-time coach at the academy. Kinne returns to Bemidji after two seasons as director of hockey operations in the Air Force.

Because of COVID, we got a little late with some of our programs here, Neis said. But were very excited and we have a lot of exciting things on the horizon.