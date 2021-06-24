The practice table in the living room is Thai’s last stop on the long road to Tokyo





Bangkok (AFP) Thai table tennis star Orawan Paranang shoots balls across the practice table that dominates the living room of her modest home on the outskirts of Bangkok. The makeshift training setup is the latest stage of a 17-year journey that has taken the left-hander from poverty in rural Thailand to the big stage of the Olympics. The 24-year-old, who had once been told she was too small to play the game, secured her spot at the Tokyo Games with a win in the South East Asia regional qualifiers in Qatar in March. Having helped support her family in northeast Thailand with prize money since she was 15, she is now on the threshold of the highest podium. “When I passed that point (Olympic qualifying), I felt like I could finally lift a heavy stone off my chest,” Orawan told AFP. “It was an indescribable feeling.” Her love for the game was rekindled in her home district – deep in the rice paddies of Ubon Ratchathani, an agricultural province on the border with Laos and Cambodia – when seven-year-old Orawan watched older students win prizes at school. #photo1 But as the fourth of five children born to poor farm parents, it was a struggle to get even basic gear like bats. “My family didn’t really have much money to support my pursuit of this sport. But they have always supported me spiritually and mentally and let me do what I love,” she said. Orawan also faced a battle to secure her first coach, plodding through countless hours of practice to prove her dedication. In the end, the coach agreed to hire Orawan, pay for her gear and equipment, and later she enrolled at a specialized gym in Bangkok. – Home training – Orawan’s big tournament break came in 2018 when she won the women’s doubles at the Thailand Open with Suthasini Sawettabut. Now the living room of the house she shares with her boyfriend and cousin has become her training center as she spends seven hours a day preparing for next month’s Games. #photo2 With a world ranking of 88 and table tennis giants China is expected to dominate the podium as usual, Orawan’s medal chances are slim, but she’s determined to paint a good picture of herself. “My goal is to get as close to the final laps as possible,” she says cheerfully. For Orawan, even reaching this point is a huge achievement – a reminder that the Olympic spirit is more than winning medals. “At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve succeeded and that my parents and my family are happy,” she says. “Everything has changed, my family’s financial status has improved. It’s not perfect yet, but we’re not struggling like we used to.” 2021 AFP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos