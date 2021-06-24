Six stars added to Black College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTIA – The Black College Football Hall of Fame added five players and one coach to their roster of 90 legendary players, coaches and staff at induction ceremonies on Saturday.

As each of the new 2020 Hall of Famers or their representatives took their place on the podium for College Football Hall of Fame interviews, it was clear that these men were commended for their efforts off the field as much as for their efforts. playing or coaching career.

Players who made their mark in the NFL after a star-studded college career were signed up alongside coach Willard Bailey, a CIAA legend for his stints as head coach at Virginia Union and Norfolk State.

Greg Coleman, Pioneering Punter

Perhaps the most unique of the group was Greg Coleman, the Florida A&M product that became the first regular African American gambler in the NFL during a 10-year period (1978-1987) with the Minnesota Vikings. BCFHOF co-host and master of ceremonies Steve Wyche asked Coleman why he became a punter.

“When I was a little kid, I watched a game between the Baltimore Colts and someone else,” Coleman said. “It was rainy, cold, muddy and bloody. But the gambler came out in a clean white uniform. He kicked the ball and went back to the bench. So I said at a very young age that that is what I want to do and that is what I want to be.”

The influence of Florida A&M

Coleman, who also worked at FAMU, talked about the influence Sadie Gaither, wife of legendary FAMU head coach Jake Gaither, and the attitude had on him. Mrs. Gaither made sure he got his degree and graduated. “FAMU has prepared me for life not only as an athlete but also as a citizen,” Coleman said. “I cannot say enough about my experience at FAMU.”

Coleman works to remove the stigma surrounding black gamblers. Similarly, Black College Football Hall of Fame founders Doug Williams and Shack Harris did the same for blacks in the quarterback position. One of Coleman’s protégés is Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin, a 2021 7thisround pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’m going to use this platform to shine a light on the darkness of that position,” Coleman said of punting. “There is only a trickle of black gamblers and kickers in the entire league. If I can encourage another young brother that yes, they can, then I will.”

Winston Hill, the finisher

The father of Texas Southern product Winston Hill, who passed away in April 2016, was a local executive in Gladewater, Texas. Hill maintained that focus on education both during and after his professional career. His daughters Heather Hill and Hovlyn Hill-May skillfully represented him at the ceremony. They talked about the Winston Hill Athletic Wellness Endowment that will be operational at TSU this year.

“TSU was community and family, and for us, TSU is now a future and an opportunity,” said Heather. “My father’s gift, based on his great saying ‘Finish like a pro'”, is for juniors and seniors. We can sometimes let those grants go through the doors, but how do we finish it? Papa’s ‘Finish Like A Pro’ scholarship is a way of saying that we will continue to pay it through the HBCUs and in particular, Texas Southern University.

The 6’4′ 270-pound Hill was known in the NFL for finishing. He played in 195 consecutive games between 1964 and 1976. As a prototype left tackle, he spent 14 years (1964-1977) protecting the blindside for quarterback Joe Namath and opening holes for the New York Jets running backs. Hill received All-AFC honors for five consecutive years and was voted to eight Pro Bowls. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

The Trustworthy Jimmie Giles

Tight ending Jimmy Giles was a four-time All-Pro for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing in the same position at Alcorn State from 1973-76. “You go to Alcorn State for two reasons,” Giles said during his interview, “to get an education and find a wife,” while naming his wife of 45, Vivian.

Grambling State and Alcorn State Universities were the first colleges to play in the Louisiana Superdome, Giles said. “That was the only thing that motivated me to play college football. I promised my mother and father that I would go to school to get an education and then I would go to law school. Of course they were disappointed when I was called up to football, but they came along.” He was taken in the third round of the 1977 draft.

In Tampa Bay, Giles became the favorite and reliable target of quarterback and co-founder of Black College Hall of Fame, Doug Williams. They became friends for life.

Roynell Young has found a new direction

Native to New Orleans and Alcorn State product Roynell Young played back defensively on one of the fiercest defenses in Braves and Black College Football history. He finished his career with a school record of 20 interceptions, but more importantly, a direction in life.

“I represent the possibility,” said Young during his time on the bench. “I’m an example of ‘it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.’ I finished as an academic All-American, but started out as an out of control, directionless kid.” Young selected previous Black College Football Hall of Fame inductees, the late Marino Casem and MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas, who were his coaches and big influences for him at Alcorn State.

Young said he thanked Thomas, his defensive coordinator at Alcorn State, for the patience he had with him during his formative years at the school. “Don’t get it wrong,” Thomas joked with Young, “we had patience because you had talent.” Young brought that talent together in nine years of excellence as a cornerback with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles after winning the first round of the 1980 NFL Draft.

“All around me I was surrounded by black excellence. I couldn’t help but be inspired,” Young said of his time at Alcorn State. “The work I do now is defined by who I was as a young man who was lost. So I’m in the ‘hope business’. I am always looking for another me.”

The last 31 years has been Pro Vision Inc. has developed a school in Houston, Texas, a commercial urban farm and is currently building a mixed-income housing complex in the midst of the “most despair imaginable,” he said.

Pocket Master, Coy Bacon

Coy Bacon left Jackson State as a sophomore, an unprecedented move in the late 1960s, but eventually worked his way up from the Continental League to the NFL. He became a dominant lineman and feared pass rusher during a 14-year career with the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins, playing into his 40s. Bacon collected 26 bags in 1976 before bags were kept as an official statistic. He died in 2008 at the age of 66.

“He talked about the camaraderie at Jackson State, his teammates, how they all got along, how it shaped him and prepared him for the next level,” said his son William Anderson. “He loved us, did everything for us, loved his grandchildren and loved guiding children. He picked up lots of kids and took them to the movies, church, or wherever he could. He did everything he could to point them in the right direction, get them to college and whatever sport they wanted to play.”

Willard Bailey, Eddie Robinson of the East

Bailey won 218 games in his Hall of Fame career leading programs at Virginia Union, Norfolk State, Saint Paul’s and Virginia University of Lynchburg. At VUU, he had 21 consecutive winning seasons and took home three Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles. He won another four CIAA titles in Norfolk State.

During his commentary at the Black College Football Hall of Fame, Bailey spoke about the role of the late VUU legend Tom “Tricky” Harris played in its development. Harris, citing Bailey’s loyalty to him, got Bailey to take the job as head coach at VUU. Harris also introduced him to Grambling legend and BCFHOF inductee Paul “Tank” Younger, who was scouting for the Los Angeles Rams at the time.

“He (Harris) got me to sit down with Younger, which was great for my program. After those meetings, we didn’t have much trouble winning seasons every year. He gave me some challenges that I had to stick to, like he said to be, ‘The Eddie Robinson of the East.’ Bailey accomplished that feat and retired as the most winning coach in Virginia and in CIAA history.