West Seattle Blog… | CONTINUED: No new tennis court at Lowman Beach, but SWAC courts open to the public





(2012 Aerial Lowman Beach – pre-Murray CSO Project – by Long Bach Nguyen Last weekend we published the announcement of a third public meeting on what can happen at Lowman Beach Park once the crumbling seawall and adjacent tennis court have been removed. The announcement only said that “two concepts” would be discussed. Today Parks in Seattle revealed that those are two concepts: Pickleball court, or no replacement. But Parks also says more tennis courts in the area will be opened to the public. From the announcement: Two public meetings were held and three concepts were assessed. After reviewing the work of the community and design team, SPR recommends either adding a pickleball track (and saving the swings) or allowing no additional change than the beach restoration project. SPR does not support the tennis court concept. SPR’s recommendation takes into account the park’s location, unique features, proximity to other tennis courts, and future maintenance impacts. In addition, SPR reviewed the images of the public meetings, phone calls, emails and the extensive community outreach to support this decision. The decision also supports SPRs Strategic Plan, as the Healthy Environment section describes: maintaining a healthy ocean and marine environment that contributes to the health of the Seattle and Pacific ecosystem and a balance of active and passive recreation. SPR has heard from the community about the importance of racket courts and has worked out an agreement with Public Schools in Seattle to open the six courts at the Southwest Athletics Complex [WSB photo above]. The courts are free for walk-in unless reserved… Information about court reservations can be found here. (We don’t see the SWAC courts listed there yet; we’ll contact Parks tomorrow.) Back to Lowman Beach – the meeting is online next Tuesday (June 29) at 6:30 p.m.; Register here to take part. If the pickleball concept is pursued, then funds will need to be raised to build it, as Parks has not allocated funding beyond restoring the beach following the removal of the seawall/tennis court.







