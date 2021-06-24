Women’s hockey standard witnesses a decline in Punjab: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service Jalandhar, June 23 Surjit Hockey Academy celebrated International Olympic Day here at Surjit Hockey Stadium, Burlton Park on Wednesday. The celebrations kicked off International Olympic Day with a cake cut by academy players and officials. Surjit Academy Celebrates International Olympic Day International Olympic Day is celebrated around the world on June 23. The day embraces everything through pure Olympic values. Athletes from all countries take part in sports activities such as running, exhibitions, music and educational seminars on this day. Dronacharya Awardee and Olympian Rajinder Singh (Junior), who was recently appointed Chief Hockey Coach by the Government of Punjab, congratulated all players on this day. He expressed concern about the declining level of women’s hockey in Punjab and said that the Ministry of Sports, Punjab, would soon start hockey at grassroots level with full planning so that more Punjabi players can take their place in the Indian state. hockey team. Harjot Kaur of Surjit Hockey Academy also read a paper on International Olympic Day on the occasion. Earlier, the players paid tribute to the late Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Milkha Singh. During the speech, Iqbal Singh Sandhu, general secretary of the Surjit Hockey Society, said that Punjab led the country in hockey, but the selection of just one player Gurjit Kaur in India’s women’s team for the 2021 Olympics is testament to the sharp decline of the level of women’s hockey in Punjab. As many as nine players are on the Olympic hockey team from the neighboring state of Haryana. Sandhu said the Government Senior (Girls) Secondary School, Nehru Garden, Jalandhar, has been running the country’s leading girls’ hockey training center for nearly 40 years and has helped Olympic and international players such as Nisha Sharma, Harpreet Kaur, Ajinder Kaur, Rajni Sharma, Surjit Bajwa, Sharanjit Kaur and Rajbir Kaur are the products of this hockey center. Apart from producing Olympians, international and national athletes, Punjab had the honor of winning the highest number of national championships until 2016, but this outstanding hockey center was closed permanently in 2016. Sandhu said that a girls’ hockey academy should be established in Jalandhar without delay. He also demanded that an experienced female hockey coach be appointed to provide hockey training who would better understand the difficulties of the female players.







