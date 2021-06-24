Paddlers Yu Mengyu, Clarence Chew in different career stages

Singapore’s Olympic-bound table tennis players (from left) Lin Ye, Yu Mengyu and Clarence Chew. A fourth paddler, Feng Tianwei, is based in Japan. (PHOTO: Singapore Table Tennis Association)

SINGAPORE As a Singapore national rower prepares for her Olympic swan song, another prepares for his highly anticipated debut at the Games.

Both Yu Mengyu and Clarence Chew have pledged to push their limits during next month’s Olympics in Tokyo, as the table tennis players tied to the Games prepare to head to the Japanese city of Shimada from Sunday (June 27) to July 17. go for acclimation training.

The duo will be joined by two other Games-bound paddlers Feng Tianwei and Lin Ye, as well as their national head coaches Hao Anlin and Gao Ning. The Singapore Table Tennis Association has 14 Japanese sparring partners with different playing styles to train with the rowers in Shimada.

Yu, 31, is suffering from a chronic back injury that has forced her to withdraw from the tournament when it flares up. Still, she has posted promising results this year as she made her competitive comeback after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the world’s number 47 reached the semifinals of the WTT Contender Doha tournament, beating number 11 Miu Hirano along the way. Still, she had to withdraw from her next tournament a week later, as her injury flared up.

She is understandably considering ending her grueling playing career after the Tokyo Games.

“This is something to think about after Tokyo. If the national team still needs me, I will give everything, but I am also considering contributing in other roles,” she said during an online media conference on Wednesday (June 23). ).

“The biggest challenge has been motivating myself from injury countless times and staying positive. Beating higher-ranked opponents in Doha has given me some confidence and I hope my teammates’ morale will also be boosted by my performance.”

Yu had made her highly anticipated Olympic debut at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, seven years after she first started winning gold at the SEA Games for Singapore. She was also part of the Singapore women’s table tennis team that shocked China by winning the 2010 World Team Championships.

Ready for the biggest chapter of the playing career

While Yu contemplates retiring, Chew prepares for the biggest chapter of his table tennis career as he becomes the first Singapore-born rower to compete in the men’s singles at the Olympics.

The 26-year-old first came to prominence when he represented Singapore at the Republic’s inaugural 2010 Youth Olympic Games. Inspired to play the sport after watching the women’s national paddlers win a silver medal at the 2008 Games in Beijing – Singapore’s first medal after 48 years of waiting – Chew is steadfast in his ambition to one day play in the Olympics.

“Watching the women’s team play their hearts out for the country made me want to represent Singapore in big games,” he said at the online media conference.

Offerings were also made along the way. After graduating from Singapore Sports School, Chew had to combine his time with his burgeoning playing career, his sports and leisure management degree from Republic Polytechnic, as well as National Service (NS).

Despite enrolling in the polytechnic in 2013, he has yet to graduate, having been postponed to train for the 2015 and 2017 SEA Games and then NS in 2017.

“My classmates are a lot younger than me now,” joked the world’s number 186.

As he continues to juggle between lessons and training, Chew is slowly regaining the heights of his gaming performance after returning from completing his NS in 2019. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he had beaten Hong Kong’s No. 20 Wong Chun Ting. at the ITTF World Team Qualifying Tournament 2020.

“Of course there are times when I feel exhausted, but I never thought about stopping,” he said.

“This is a path I have chosen because of my love for table tennis. I will do everything I can to win matches and be an inspiration to others, just as those before me have inspired me.”

