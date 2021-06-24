royals vs. Yankees – Game Recap – June 23, 2021

NEW YORK — Gary Snchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit had a winning single and the New York Yankees survived another failed save by Aroldis Chapman to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday-evening.

The lead changed three times in the last two innings. Carlos Santana gave the Royals a 3-2 lead in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor homered for two runs in the bottom half against Jake Brentz.

Chapman (5-2) forced the tying run by walking rookie Sebastian Rivero with two outs in the ninth inning, handing out a save for the third time in his last eight chances.

Ryan OHoarn, who gave Kansas City the lead with a two-run home run in the first, followed with a go-ahead infield hit on a slow roller into third place, just beating DJ LeMahieus who threw for first place.

Snchez hit his 12th homerun off Greg Holland (2-3) with one out in the bottom half, then Giancarlo Stanton singled to the right.

Pinch-runner Tyler Wade advanced on a wild pitch and Voit, in his second game back from the injured list, reached down for a slider and sent the ball high off the wall of left field, hitting a home run by about a foot. missed. Wade scored while standing.

It was Voit’s first game-ending hit in the majors. New York has six walk-off wins this season.

Rivero, a rookie who is 0 for 7 in his big league-career, came in the fourth inning after catcher Salvador Prez took a foul tip off his goal. Chapmans’ last throw to him was more than a foot out, and the poet yelled at himself in anger, then punched his glove after Jarrod Dyson grounded out.

Kansas City walked 11, the most since July 5, 2019, against Washington. Danny Duffy and Carlos Hernndez ran three times each, Scott Barlow and Brentz two each and Josh Staumont one. New York hadn’t taken 11 walks since 2017.

OHearn homered for the second game in a row since returning from Triple-A to give the Royals the lead with a 339-foot drive into right field short porch by Michael King.

Clint Frazier, who had been 6 out of 38 this season with runners in scoring position (.158), tied the score in the fourth against Herndez with a double from the opposing field from the base of the manual scoreboard into the wall in rightfield, which has not been used since 2019 due to the coronavirus.

Duffy needed 42 pitches to get through two hitless innings, striking out four in his first start since returning from a left flexor strain that had sidelined him since May 12. Duffy made his 200th big league start

King gave up two runs, three hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Chad Green made his first appearance this season and came in with the bases loaded in the fifth and flied out O Earn.

Britton, who made his fourth appearance since returning from left elbow surgery, had played 33 innings without a homerun since Minnesotas Eddie Rosario went deep in Game 3 of the 2019 AL Division Series.

ANGRY

Fans chased umpires as they checked King for banned foreign substances after the second inning.

SALVY

Prez took a foul tip off the mask on Duffy’s fifth pitch of the game, with LeMahieu leading on the first pitch, and took off in the middle of the third. The 31-year-old Prez, a six-time All-Star, has appeared in all 72 games this season. Royals manager Mike Matheny said Prez had a headache but passed concussion tests.

TRAINERS ROOM

Yankees: 3B Gio Urshela didn’t play, a day after being hit in the left shin by Jake Brentz’s pitch. The shin was swollen and painful.

NEXT ONE

RHP Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.59) is 0-2 in his last eight starts for the Yankees en route to Thursday’s series finale. Kansas City has lost the last three starts to RHP Brad Keller (6-7, 6.34) after winning the previous five.

