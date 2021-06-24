Sports
royals vs. Yankees – Game Recap – June 23, 2021
NEW YORK — Gary Snchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit had a winning single and the New York Yankees survived another failed save by Aroldis Chapman to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday-evening.
The lead changed three times in the last two innings. Carlos Santana gave the Royals a 3-2 lead in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor homered for two runs in the bottom half against Jake Brentz.
Chapman (5-2) forced the tying run by walking rookie Sebastian Rivero with two outs in the ninth inning, handing out a save for the third time in his last eight chances.
Ryan OHoarn, who gave Kansas City the lead with a two-run home run in the first, followed with a go-ahead infield hit on a slow roller into third place, just beating DJ LeMahieus who threw for first place.
Snchez hit his 12th homerun off Greg Holland (2-3) with one out in the bottom half, then Giancarlo Stanton singled to the right.
Pinch-runner Tyler Wade advanced on a wild pitch and Voit, in his second game back from the injured list, reached down for a slider and sent the ball high off the wall of left field, hitting a home run by about a foot. missed. Wade scored while standing.
It was Voit’s first game-ending hit in the majors. New York has six walk-off wins this season.
Rivero, a rookie who is 0 for 7 in his big league-career, came in the fourth inning after catcher Salvador Prez took a foul tip off his goal. Chapmans’ last throw to him was more than a foot out, and the poet yelled at himself in anger, then punched his glove after Jarrod Dyson grounded out.
Kansas City walked 11, the most since July 5, 2019, against Washington. Danny Duffy and Carlos Hernndez ran three times each, Scott Barlow and Brentz two each and Josh Staumont one. New York hadn’t taken 11 walks since 2017.
OHearn homered for the second game in a row since returning from Triple-A to give the Royals the lead with a 339-foot drive into right field short porch by Michael King.
Clint Frazier, who had been 6 out of 38 this season with runners in scoring position (.158), tied the score in the fourth against Herndez with a double from the opposing field from the base of the manual scoreboard into the wall in rightfield, which has not been used since 2019 due to the coronavirus.
Duffy needed 42 pitches to get through two hitless innings, striking out four in his first start since returning from a left flexor strain that had sidelined him since May 12. Duffy made his 200th big league start
King gave up two runs, three hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.
Chad Green made his first appearance this season and came in with the bases loaded in the fifth and flied out O Earn.
Britton, who made his fourth appearance since returning from left elbow surgery, had played 33 innings without a homerun since Minnesotas Eddie Rosario went deep in Game 3 of the 2019 AL Division Series.
ANGRY
Fans chased umpires as they checked King for banned foreign substances after the second inning.
SALVY
Prez took a foul tip off the mask on Duffy’s fifth pitch of the game, with LeMahieu leading on the first pitch, and took off in the middle of the third. The 31-year-old Prez, a six-time All-Star, has appeared in all 72 games this season. Royals manager Mike Matheny said Prez had a headache but passed concussion tests.
TRAINERS ROOM
Yankees: 3B Gio Urshela didn’t play, a day after being hit in the left shin by Jake Brentz’s pitch. The shin was swollen and painful.
NEXT ONE
RHP Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.59) is 0-2 in his last eight starts for the Yankees en route to Thursday’s series finale. Kansas City has lost the last three starts to RHP Brad Keller (6-7, 6.34) after winning the previous five.
——
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]