Sports
A golden age of cricket in New Zealand: new world champions Test praised after victory | World Test Championship
New Zealanders celebrate after the Black Caps are crowned Test cricket world champions in a dramatic sixth day of the final against India, a huge boost given previous heartbreak and near misses on the pitch.
The match, which was extended to a reserve day due to rain in Southampton, was dubbed a clash between David and Goliath, with New Zealand as David. And New Zealanders love little more than watching an underdog win.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the match was a masterful performance from a team at the top of their game and at the top of the world. She credited Captain Kane Williamson for building a brilliant and humble squad.
Over the course of a number of years we have seen the development of a team and team culture that has taken New Zealand cricket to a global level, said Atern.
We look forward to welcoming the team home and celebrating their success.
Sports Minister Grant Robertson, an avid cricket fan, also raved about the win.
I was with Lords in 2019 for the World Cup one-day final and like many New Zealanders, I will never forget the sadness of that day, he said. But this team has proved incredibly resilient and is now at the top of the world rankings.
This is a golden age of cricket in New Zealand and one that will inspire generations to come.
Richard Hadlee, one of New Zealands greatest players, said the current Test team thoroughly deserved to raise the trophy based on recent form.
For the past two years, Black Caps performance in the test arena has been outstanding with test matches and series wins at home and abroad, the 69-year-old said in a statement.
The whole team has shown a high level of professionalism. Their skills have complemented each other to make them a complete play unit. It’s fair to say that this current group of players is the best in our history.
International media were also effusive, with The Times of India Write: Perhaps the cricket gods wanted a course correction for Williamson and his men, who were left high and dry that night in Lords, where a twist of cruel fate and terrible rules robbed them of deserved glory in the 2019 World Cup.
As a preview of the match, the Guardian had written that India’s team was more exciting, individual, flamboyant and less reliable. If the game revolved around talent, they would win without a doubt. Because it’s also about temperament and teamwork, New Zealand has a chance.
Some of that praise may sound damn weak, but in New Zealand, where cultural values of humility and understatement are particularly held in high esteem, a clear but understated victory is arguably the most beautiful of all.
The match in the Ageas Bowl started at 9.30pm New Zealand time and ran into the early hours, meaning only the truly devotees were awake to catch the final hours.
Still, local fans took to Twitter to celebrate: I fell asleep! But in decades to come, I’ll pretend I’ve stayed awake with five million others to see this, the greatest sporting victory of our lives, tweeted a NZ Herald journalist.
Opposition leader Judith Collins said there would be a few blurry eyes in the country today. But worth it. So proud of our Black Caps.
Seven and a half years ago, Black Caps were ranked eighth in the world, ahead of only Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, New Zealand High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Michael Appleton tweeted. This is a remarkable rags to riches tale, overthrowing the best cricket side that mighty India has ever produced.
