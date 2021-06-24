4-Star OU WR cancels visit to Jordan Hudson this week





The much-needed good news in the broad receiver position did come in this week. The 2022 Texas football recruiting class will host the former Oklahoma Sooners four-star wide receiver commit and Garland High School product Jordan Hudson. According to a report by 247Sports on June 23 (paid content), Hudson will make an unofficial visit to Austin on June 24. Hudson will be making his first unofficial visit to the Forty Acres this year, which is big because it looked like the SMU Mustangs were pulling back from the race to land his commitment. It may still be that new head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are currently behind head coach Sonny Dykes and SMU at his top schools, but this could be something that could change that. Texas reportedly did not receive Hudson on a visit last weekend after his visit to SMU. Since he still wants to visit Texas, it seems that to some extent there is still a door open for Sark, sophomore wide receivers coach Andre Coleman, and the Longhorns to move up in his eyes. Key 2022 Texas Football Recruiting Class Target Jordan Hudson Visits Austin The visit that Hudson made with SMU came back specifically on June 17. It was his first official or unofficial visit after his June 14 cancellation from Oklahoma. SMU has wide receivers coaching Ra’Shaad Samples as the primary recruit chasing Hudson. Texas had their former cornerbacks coach Jay Valai after Hudson. But now much of the effort to recruit Hudson falls on Sark himself, along with Coleman. Texas originally sent their scholarship offer to Hudson on March 17, 2020. However, it wasn’t long after Hudson made his commitment to head coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners. But now the door is open again for Texas to try and win over Hudson. This would be a huge commitment for Texas to get. Hudson is the nation’s No. 113 2022 high school prospect, No. 14 wide receiver, and No. 23 Texas (247Sports Composite) prospect. And the Top247 ranks him as the nation’s number 185 in high school, number 28 wide receiver, and number 32 from Texas. Still, Sark and the Longhorns have a long way to go before they can beat the Mustangs in the race to land Texas-born Hudson. It would be their second wide receiver commit in the 2022 class, along with four-star Lewisville product Armani Winfield.

