No. 2 Belchertown boys tennis repeats as Western Mass. Division II champion, knock off No. 1 Lee 4-1

LEE – From 2015-2018, the Belchertown boys’ tennis team reached four consecutive Western Massachusetts Division II finals, failing in all four attempts to earn a title.

On Wednesday afternoon in Lee, the Orioles began a new, more welcome, series of sorts.

After a doubles sweep and a first singles win for Ben Schrenzel, No. 2 Belchertown defeated No. 1 Lee 4-1 to claim his second straight Western Mass. title.

With back-to-back sectional championships in their pocket, the Orioles will face the champion of Central Mass on Friday. Hopedale in the state semifinals, a rematch of a meeting between the two in 2019.

The team came through in the biggest way, said Belchertown head coach Zach Siano. We knew that this year would probably be one of our biggest challenges without Amherst, who was the Division I champion.

For Siano, who was at the helm of those four consecutive defeats, this title was dedicated to those who missed this opportunity last year.

To be fair, these guys knew this was important for the kids who couldn’t play last year, Siano said. We had four seniors that won in 2019 and we only graduated one senior from that team, so these guys knew how important it was to do that for the class of 2020.

I’m really glad they came out and represented them well, our city and community, everything here today in the courts.

Schrenzel, one of three seniors on the Orioles roster, took a 1-0 set lead against Wildcat Chris Petrescu to win the opener 6-2. After trailing 3-0 and 4-1 in the second set, Schrenzel rallied to force a tiebreak, which he won 7-1 to give Belchertown the fourth and final win of the game.

Siano praised his senior captain for fighting through adversity and preventing the match from reaching a decisive third set.

It was nice to see for Ben, Siano said. He might be one of the best tennis players I’ve ever seen here, but sometimes he just lacks that fighting spirit, and that’s no knock on him. He came through here on the biggest podium for us in the Western Mass. final and proved why he is our captain and our best player on the team.

Regaining focus was the number one priority for Schrenzel after burying himself in a 3-game hole.

He definitely started to play better and I definitely started to play worse, Schrenzel said. (Zach) Siano kept saying you can do this, I know you can do this. I know I can do it, especially after the first set, so I just had to focus back, play as constantly and almost annoyingly as I could, and in the end it worked.

In doubles, the combination of Colby Masse and Carson Boscher defeated Mason Mihlek and Josh Hartman (6-1, 6-0) in straight sets to claim a first double win for the Orioles. The second double ended with the same result, as Kiernan Corish and Joe Bianco defeated Gabe Kelley and Jim Purcell to win Belchertown.

When asked about his senior class, Siano praised both Masses and Schrenzel for their contributions to the program over the course of their respective careers.

For Colby and Ben it is such a huge achievement, said Siano. These guys have come this far and they have been staples in our lineup, they were both starters for the 2019 team and sophomores.

He continued: They’ve made a huge leap as seniors this year. Colby and Ben lead by example, they came here and finished their game. Ben trailed 0-3 in the second set, to come back and win it in a tiebreak, it shows heart, it shows character and it shows what a captain should be for us.

Oriole freshman Trevor Weiss won third singles 6-1, 6-3 against Cooper Maloney, while Lees came solitary victory in second singles, as Matt Petrescu defeated Thomas Vinagre 4-6, 6-3, 13-11.

While hoping to get revenge on Hopedale in their next match, Siano acknowledged that his team may not have that at the forefront.

At this point we were always trying to get through Western Mass and then we know it was kind of like playing with house money, he said. We’ve seen how good we can be at times, so every time we’ve been in a game we know we have a chance.