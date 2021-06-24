Sports
The Daily Iowan Names Field Hockey 2020-21 Womens Team of the Year
In an unknown spring environment, the Hawkeye field hockey team reached the NCAA Tournament Final Four.
After an unconventional spring 2020-21 season and a trip to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament, hockey is in Iowa The Daily Iowans Women’s Team of the Year 2020-21.
Field hockey Iowa entered a 2020-21 season filled with uncertainty after the Big Ten postponed all of its fall sporting events until spring 2021, excluding football.
But with so much unpredictability, one thing was certain: Hawkeye’s staff. Led by coach Lisa Cellucci, Iowa returned key players for the 2020-21 season.
In the 2019-20 season, the Hawkeyes made a run for the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, just a year after appearing in the Sweet 16 in 2018-19.
With many returnees including junior Anthe Nijziel and seniors Maddy Murphy, Ellie Holley and Lokke Stribos in the 2020-21 season, the team was one of the national favorites heading into the spring. Hockey Coaches Association in the first week of the season.
Iowa kept a solid defense for the first few weeks of the season, winning the first four games with a 1-0 score.
The Hawkeyes recorded their first loss to Michigan, 1-0, at Grant Field in Iowa City. But Iowa bounced back and won the second game of the doubleheader weekend 2-1 against the Big Ten foe.
After losing to Michigan, the Hawkeyes went on a five-game win streak, including sweeps over Ohio State and Michigan State, to climb to No. 2 by the NFHCA.
The Hawkeyes ran into a problem when they dropped three of the four to finish the regular season, including a Northwestern season ending. The losses dropped Iowa to fifth in the standings of the Big Ten, lower than the national ranking that was number 4 to end the season.
Iowa hosted the 2021 Field Hockey Big Ten Tournament at Grant Field in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes defeated Maryland, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, but failed to make a dent in the semifinals against highest-seeded Michigan.
Without the automatic bid for the NCAA tournament, the Hawkeyes had to wait and see if they could secure a spot on the national tournament field. In the end, Iowa took the fourth overall seed at the Division I NCAA Field Hockey Tournament.
In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Hawkeyes took revenge against Northwestern. Three Hawkeyes Stribos, Murphy and junior Ciara Smith helped Iowa to a 3-1 win and their first Final Four appearance since 2008.
The Hawkeyes run ended just before the NCAA Championship game when they fell 3-0 to top-seeded North Carolina.
Junior Anthe Nijziel led the Hawkeyes all season, anchoring a Hawkeye defense that conceded just 13 goals in 18 games.
At the conclusion of the regular season, Nijziel was named the Big Ten Player and Defensive Player of the Year, making him the first in the history of the Iowa program to earn both awards in a single season. Nijziel also garnered first-team All-America honors from the NFHCA.
In 2020-21, Murphy was the team’s top scorer for the second consecutive season, with eight goals and two assists. She was named a second-team All-American by the NFHCA.
Holley also earned All-America honors, making the NFHCA third team after scoring three goals and providing seven assists.
For the second consecutive season, Cellucci earned the 2020-21 Big Ten Coach of the Year award, leading the Hawkeye team to a 13-15 finish and an appearance in the Final Four.
For a successful season in an unconventional year, Iowa hockey is the women’s team of the year 2020-21.
