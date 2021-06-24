Raiders Carl Nassib has NFL’s best-selling jersey after coming out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active player in NFL history to be openly gay with his announcement on Monday. He was quickly showered with support from Commissioner Roger Goodell, players from across the league and fans, and he has also received support when it comes to his merchandise.

Nassib’s No. 94 Raiders jersey is the best-selling NFL jersey for both Monday and Tuesday, according to a Fanatics spokesperson.

Nassib made his announcement Monday afternoon with a Instagram video and post.

I’ve been meaning to do this for a while, but I’m finally comfortable enough to get this off my chest, he said Monday. I really do have the best life. I have the best family, friends and job a man could ask for. I’m quite a private person, so I hope you guys know I’m not really doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important.

I actually hope that videos like this and the whole coming out process just won’t be necessary one day, but until then I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that is accepting and compassionate.

As part of his announcement, he also donated $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth. The NFL said Tuesday it will match Nassibs’ donation to the organization.

Nassib is entering the second year of a $25,250,000 three-year deal with the Raiders. He picked up 2.5 sacks in 14 games in his first season in Las Vegas and has 20.5 for his career.