Shane Warne offers brutal reality for Australian stars

Shane Warne (pictured right) claimed that players not touring with the national team (such as David Warner) would face a selection question mark prior to the T20 World Cup. (Getty images)

Australian greats Shane Warne and Mark Waugh have announced that Australian stars will face a selection penalty if they choose to play franchise cricket rather than represent their country.

The IPL was suspended last month after several players and backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19, but the Indian cricket board plans to wrap up the lucrative tournament in the United Arab Emirates in September and October.

Pat Cummins, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell were among the seven players with IPL contracts who have decided not to take back-to-back tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh for Australia in July and August.

While Steve Smith will miss the trips due to injury.

The decision has created a talking point in the cricket world.

Speaking on the Fox Cricket’s Road to the Ashes podcast, a number of cricketing greats agreed that the players should now be behind in the pecking order when it comes to selection for the white ball tours.

They certainly can’t play in that tournament now in September, Brendon Julian said in the podcast:

In response, Waugh agreed, saying, I know it’s hard with bubbles and multiple players quarantined all year.

Warne said he would not compete with a player who has chosen to make money in the current climate.

But he also agreed that it should hurt their chances of being selected.

It’s fantastic and if they want to take the money, take the money, he said.

But if you want to play cricket for your country and you prefer IPL over your country then you may have to be punished a bit for doing it. Not punished, that’s the wrong word.

If you want to choose the money for IPL, that’s fine, no problem, but maybe

you have to wait a few Test matches and you can go down a few steps no matter how good you are. There is always someone who can replace you.

Vaughan lashes out at bad precedent

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said national cricket boards should set a stricter standard for the players.

Vaughan pointed to the recent move by the England Cricket Board (ECB) when they reportedly told the stars they could stay and play in the IPL, rather than take on New Zealand at Lord’s.

“I think the seed has been sown for a few years,” Vaughan said.

England recently went on to allow players to stay in the IPL instead of New Zealand playing at Lords. They weren’t on the Future Tours program, but I think they set a precedent there.

Captain Aaron Finch (pictured) weighed in on the selection debate for the T20 World Cup. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Cricket has to be very, very careful. I think it’s up to the boards to be stronger with the players and if they want international cricket to still be the pinnacle 20 to 30 years from now… they need to be stronger with players to stop the franchises taking them.

Australian ODI captain Aaron Finch recently weighed in on the number of players choosing to miss the tours.

Finch, who did not play in the IPL, said the players who had decided not to tour could find their place in the T20 World Cup squad under threat from their replacements.

“The guys who aren’t there probably left the door ajar,” Finch added.

“What that looks like when the T20 World Cup comes, we’ll have to wait and see.”

