2021 Raiders Fantasy Football Preview: Are the parts greater than the sum of the whole?

The Raiders had another good season in 2020, but it’s fair to wonder when they enter Year 4 of Jon Gruden’s tenure if this iteration of the club could ever be more. Derek Carr is fine, and he has fine guns, but that may be the only thing this offense could ever be, especially now that the offensive line is declining. Where does the next step come from?

2020 Review

Mention: 8 – 8 (14)

PPG: 27.1 (10)

YPG: 383.3 (8)

Pass YPG: 263.6 (7)

Rush YPG: 119.8 (14)

PAPG: 34.4 (21)

RAPG: 28.6 (11)

2020 Fantasy ends

Ask:Derek Carr QB13

RB: Josh Jacobs RB8

WR: Nelson Agholor* WR45, Hunter Renfrow WR79

TO:Darren Waller TE2

*Not with team anymore

Number to know: 8.1



Carr’s target air yards per attempt peaked to 8.1 in 2020, his highest mark since 2017 – he was at 6.84 and 6.54 yards per attempt in 2018 and 2019. Carr will never be a gunfighter, it’s just not who he is, but a higher proportion of his passes also went down at least 15 yards (20.3%) than any season of his career. The book about Carr is that he’s a game manager, a guy who gets what’s there but doesn’t do much else, and you can see that reflected in the fact that the Raiders haven’t ranked a single WR in the top 50 in the position for a from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings or myself this season. Darren Waller feasts on the short and medium targets, but Carr was able to find Agholor (and, to a lesser extent, Ruggs) in the field for some smashing moves in 2020. This offense will be built around running and checking time from possession, but if a jump is made by anyone in this offense it seems most likely to come from one of John Brown or Ruggs becoming a consistent big threat. Carr, at least in 2020, was more willing to let that happen than usual.

2021 Out of Season

Design Choices

1. (17) Alex Leatherwood, OT

2. (43) Trevon Moehrig, S

3. (79) Malcolm Koonce, DE

3. (80) Divine Deablo, S

4. (143) Tyree Gillespie, S

5. (167) Nate Hobbs, CB

7. (230) Jimmy Morrissey, California

Additions

C Nick Martin, RB Kenyan Drake, WR John Brown, WR Willie Snead, DE Yannick Ngakoue, DT Solomon Thomas, S Dallin LEavitt, S Karl Joseph, DT Quinton Jefferson, CB Rasul Douglas

Main starting points

T Trent Brown, C Rodney Hudson, DE Takkarist McKinley, S Erik Harris, LB Raekwon McMillan, RB Devontae Booker, WR Nelson Agholor

Available Opportunity

100 carries, 27 RB targets, 102 WR targets, 18 TE targets

Team Outlook:

2021 example

Chris Towers projections

QB Derek Carr PA: 576, YD: 4494, TD: 27, INT: 10; RUSH – ATT: 27, YD: 78, TD: 0 RB Josh Jacobs AUTO: 270, YD: 1186, TD: 10; TAR: 35, REC: 26, YD: 197, TD: 1 RB Kenyan Drake AUTO: 103, YD: 465, TD: 3; TAR: 74, REC: 52, YD: 408, TD: 3 WR John Brown TAR: 87, REC: 60, YD: 718, TD: 5 WR Henry Ruggs TAR: 76, REC: 48, YD: 612, TD: 4 WR Hunter Renfrow TAR: 60, REC: 41, YD: 494, TD: 3 WR Bryan Edwards TAR: 43, REC: 24, YD: 334, TD: 2 TO Darren Waller TAR: 138, REC: 101, YD: 1191, TD: 7

Biggest question

Does Josh Jacobs Still Have No. 1 RB Upside Down?

Jacobs stepped back in Year 2 and now he shares the backfield with Kenyan Drake, the biggest threat to his dominance yet. Jacobs should continue to lead for the Raiders; however, if he doesn’t have room to grow in the passing game, any carry Drake takes from him will be precious. If you can’t rely on Jacobs for 270 carries, can you really rely on him as a must-start Fantasy RB?

A sleeper, a breakout and a bust

Say what you will about Carr, but he showed in 2020 that he can join a deep threat as Nelson Agholor had 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns on just 82 goals. The hope here is that Ruggs can step into that role in 2021 and be just as effective. We know he has the physical capabilities, but a disappointing rookie season has raised many questions about whether he will be able to live up to his status as a top-12 overall pick. Ruggs is by no means certain — he had more than 100 yards in just four out of 40 games in college — but if you’re looking for someone who can make a significant return on investment, Ruggs is the man who will take a fly into the world. later rounds.

Over the past two seasons, non-Jacobs running backs in Oakland (Devontae Booker and Jalen Richard in 2020, DeAndre Washington and Richard in 2019) have averaged 539 rushing yards on 131 carries with 3.5 touchdowns and 54 catches for 419 yards, and that’s not an unreasonable expectation for Drake as Jacobs’ primary backup. Drake thinks he sees the time as the third-down back next to Jacobs as he sees 5-10 carries a week and occasionally breaks out wide, and it’s possible he could get a total of 1,000 yards and five touchdowns . Of course where the breakout would come from would be as a starter in the event that something happened to Jacobs – Booker and Washington have started four games in the past two seasons with Jacobs offside and they have averaged 17.5 carries and 5 .3 goals in those four games. Drake is an excellent zero RB pick with an ADP of 94.9 as of May 1.

It may seem odd that Jacobs is currently RB20 in ADP, given how good he has been for the first two seasons of his career, and it’s worth considering the possibility that this is an overreaction. He’s an incredibly capable, still very young (he won’t turn 24 until after this season) back in a team that would love nothing more than to run it 30 times per game. At his expense, there’s really not much wrong with Jacobs, to be honest. The problem is, there isn’t much to get excited about. He’s talented, but this is a mediocre attack with a rebuilding line of attack, and he doesn’t catch many passes – and the addition of Drake suggests the latter probably won’t change. Jacobs is a solid RB2 with a high floor and the chance to score a touchdown every game, but passing on players like Travis Etienne or Kareem Hunt to beat him could mean quite a bit more profit to be made.

