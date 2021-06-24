Westborough Boys Tennis Beats Algonquin, Claims Div. 1 Central title

WESTBOROUGH Junior third singles player Nisith Sura knew he had a chance to send his Westborough boy’s tennis team to the state semi-finals and a title in Central Mass. to obtain.

“It just lets me know how my team is doing and then I can just move on,” said Sura. “It helps me in a way.”

The junior was on his way to finish off Algonquin’s Henry Zhao 6-4, 6-0 to take a 4-1 win for the Rangers in the Div. 1 Central Mass Sectional final Wednesday afternoon.

“I was just thinking about staying strong and just finishing it,” Sura said. “It’s great to continue.”

It was the third win of the season for the undefeated Westborough (15-0) over his rival the Tomahawks (13-3).

“It’s an amazing thing,” said Sura. “(To beat a team) three times is pretty hard for any team to happen, so it’s great.”

Prior to Sura’s dominating second set, however, he struggled to find his game. Once he found it though, he got going as he won the last nine matches in the first and second set to take the win.

“I know he struggled to find his game in the first set,” said Rangers coach Len O’Neil. “The fact that he found his game and won his game is more important to me than his game that won it for us.”

At that point Andrew Chen, Westborough’s second singles player, made quick work of Curran Moholkar of the Tomahawks and Kevin Chen and Tyler Stevenson’s second doubles team defeated Tyler Beauchesne and Shaoqian Xiang, 6-2, 6-2, leaving Sura in position. came to win the clinching match.

In what turned out to be a less drastic contest than originally anticipated, was between the Tomahawks’ lead singles Bharathan Sundar and the Rangers’ Aryan Nijhawan.

Southborough resident Sundar and Nijhawan have trained together at Westborough Tennis and Swim Club for the past four years.

“When Aryan moved here a few years ago, we’ve been hitting it ever since,” Sundar said. “We’ve also played against each other a number of times in local USTA tournaments, so we know each other’s (games) pretty well.”

Nijhawan moved to the United States from India four years ago, but has been playing tennis since he was about seven years old. It is tennis that has helped Brandeis University tennis to assimilate and “fit” into American culture.

“Playing tennis has helped me in some ways,” said Nijhawan. “Getting to know the culture, making friends and making the transition to a new country easier.”

The tennis game has certainly linked these two competitors from rival schools.

The familiarity with each other lent itself to some interesting matches between the two friendly rivals.

“Because we practice together, we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Nijhawan said. “Every time it’s a good match, a close match. It’s always a long one, so we both know what to expect and what to expect when we go into the match.”

Sundar, who will play tennis at Cal Tech next season, defeated Nijhawan 6-2, 3-1 (retired) for Algonquin’s only win in the match.

“I had a long game against Marlborough on Monday and I was in quite a bit of pain from Monday,” said Nijhawan. “I wasn’t fully recovered today and I didn’t want to make it worse.”

Probably a smart decision, as the Rangers will face Amherst in the state semifinals on Friday.

“He’s been a leader for the past four years,” O’Neil said. “In the past year he felt a burden to get to that point to carry the team and he feels like he doesn’t have that burden anymore this year.

“He thinks the team is pretty evenly matched and pretty deep, so he’s relying on him for that one point, the burden has been lifted from his soldiers and I like that for him.”

Ethan Winter is a senior multimedia sports journalist at the Daily News.