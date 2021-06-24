Company is investigating employment of ex-MU director hockey ops





Miami University has opened an internal investigation into former director of hockey operations Brad Aldrich at the school, as the former Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach faces allegations of sexual assault by two former NHL players, according to a reporter. report by Tony Arnold and Dave McKinney of WBEZ. Aldrich was named MU’s director of hockey operations in July 2012. He left later that year. WBEZ reported that police had been informed by the university’s attorney that Aldrich was resigning “under suspicion of inadvertently touching a male adult.” From Arnold and McKinney: According to the police report obtained by WBEZ, in 2013, the University of Miami told the Houghton Police Department that Aldrich resigned from his job coaching job on suspicion of unwelcome touching by a male adult. It’s unclear what Miami University did at the time to investigate that allegation. But now Miami University said it has hired a law firm to look into Aldrich’s tenure at the college between July and November 2012. Miami University is aware of allegations of inappropriate behavior by former employee Bradley Aldrich, university spokeswoman Jessica Rivinius told WBEZ. The university has hired the national law firm Barnes & Thornburg LLP to conduct an independent and thorough assessment of Mr. Aldrichs’ employment in Miami, she said. Rick Westhead of TSN reported the following regarding Aldrich’s period at MU: Aldrich was convicted of assaulting a then 17-year-old hockey player in Houghton, Michigan, in 2013. A year earlier, Aldrich resigned as director of hockey operations at the University of Miami on November 27, 2012, on suspicion of inadvertently touching a male adult, the university lawyer told police, according to police records obtained by TSN. Aldrich spent a season with the Houghton High School team before leaving for a job at Miami University, where he was named director of hockey operations in July 2012. Aldrich left that position before Christmas 2012, former Miami head coach Enrico Blasi said in an interview. I don’t know why he left, Blasi said. “You should talk to the school’s legal department.” Blasi played at MU from 1990 to 1994 and was the school’s head coach from 1999 to 2019. He is currently the head coach of the University of St. Thomas. [Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com]

