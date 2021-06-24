India vs NZ – 2021 WTC Final

India captain admits NZ was the better side but says great tests are coming in series

India captain Virat Kohli admitted New Zealand is the deserved winner of the first World Test Championship but has called for future editions of the tournament – which is contested over a two-year cycle – to be decided in series of minimum of three Tests between the two finalists.

“I don’t absolutely agree with determining the best Test side in the world over the course of one match,” Kohli said after his team’s eight-wicket loss at Southampton.

“If it’s a test series it should be a character test over three tests – which team has the ability to get back into the series, or completely blow the other team away. Pressure can’t just be applied over two days of good cricket and then you’re suddenly not a good test side anymore. I don’t believe in it.”

Kohli elaborated on the point he made on the eve of the final, when he said victory or defeat in the one-off final wouldn’t mean too much to his team. The best-of-three final was suggested by Indian head coach Ravi Shastri in a recent interview, and Kohli added more substance to that argument today.

“It must be a hard grind and something that definitely needs to be worked on in the future,” he said. “At the end of three games, where there is effort, there are ups and downs, there are situations that change over the course of the series, a chance to right the things you did in the first game, and then really to see who is the better side over the course of a run of three games or something like that will be a good measure of how things really are.

“So we’re not too concerned about this result because as a test side we understand what we’ve been doing over the past 3-4 years, not just over the past 18 months. So this isn’t a measure of who we are as a team [with] the power and potential we’ve had for so many years.”

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson talk after WTC final ICC/Getty Images

Despite days one and four of the WTC final being washed out, the match reached a riveting climax on reserve day, with several standout performers including player of the match Kyle Jamieson, his captain Kane Williamson and Tim Southee claiming four wickets in the second inning. For India, Mohammad Shami was excellent in New Zealand’s first innings, while Rishabh Pant’s inventive counterattack on the final afternoon helped to eventually score a 139 goal.

When asked if he believed the quality of the cricket on display could contribute to a best-of-three final in the future, Kohli said a resounding yes.

“Absolutely. Seeing how the match went, with the time we got on the pitch, why wouldn’t you want to see two more tests of the same teams battling it out and finally testing the worthy winners of the world’s Championship?

“Historically, all the great series you’ve seen in Test cricket, you remember them over a period of three matches or maybe five matches where two teams go head to head and those series become memorable.

“This absolutely has to be brought in. I’m not saying this because we’re not on the winning side, but just for Test cricket and for this saga to be absolutely memorable it has to happen over a minimum of three matches so you have a run.” to remember.

“There will be ups and downs everywhere, with two quality sides coming together, knowing there is so much at stake.”

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson – for whom the WTC crown was a first global title after defeats in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup finals – acknowledged Kohli’s argument, but believed a one-off final would still hold its appeal. had.

“I think the exciting thing about finals is that anything can happen,” Williamson said in response to Kohli’s comments. “We know how fickle cricket is and we’ve seen it in other leagues, in other World Cups and in all the other bits and pieces.

“The one-off factor does bring a unique dynamic, which makes it exciting and all this stuff, and anything can happen on any given day. We’ve been on all different sides of that statement.”

On the eve of the final, ICC’s acting chief executive officer Geoff Allardice had told ESPNcricinfo that the only hurdle to staging something like a best-of-three WTC final would be the absence of a window into an already stifling cricket calendar. Williamson agreed.

“I suppose there are arguments for both sides, and I think the challenge would be to plan that series among a lot of cricket already going on, but no doubt the more cricket you have within a series, the more you know comes and the more it reveals itself.

“But in the same way it was a very exciting game. It is the first time there is this competition, and both teams were fully prepared for the game, and it was a brilliant game of cricket.”