Three Georgia Gwinnett College Tennis Players Earn National ITA Awards | Sport

Members of the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s and women’s tennis programs on Wednesday won three NAIA national awards from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Freshman Iryna Lysykh earned the ITA Womens Rookie of the Year playing award, while GGC head coach Chase Hodges received the Wilson ITA Coach of the Year for men’s tennis and Robert McAdoo was recognized as the ITA Assistant Coach of the Year award for women’s tennis.
Lysykh was named the most outstanding player while helping the Grizzlies win the 2021 NAIA National Championship, and was a first-time All-America team selection by the NAIA and a singles and doubles All-American by the ITA this season.
The Ukrainian freshman set a record 17-2 in singles, culminating in nine wins on the No. 4 court. She won her last 14 doubles matches to end the spring with a 14-1 doubles. Lysykh was named National UTR/ITA Player of the Week on March 10.
Iryna is very deserving of this honor as ITA Rookie of the Year. This is a huge honor for her, Hodges said. She was a key factor in our success last season, having made an immediate impact for us in singles and doubles. I expect Iryna to remain a high level player in the future.
Hodges led GGC to their seventh consecutive NAIA Men’s National Championship this spring, finishing the season with a 24-0 record. Meanwhile, the team also set the record for the longest winning streak in collegiate sport history, now at 147 consecutive match wins.
Six members of the men’s tennis team received NAIA All-American honors, led by five first-team selections.
McAdoo helped the women’s tennis team win the NAIA National Championship and achieve a 23-0 record, the second undefeated season in a row. Seventeen of teams’ double match wins came without dropping a point for the opponent. McAdoo helped seven players earn NAIA All-America honors, while five singles players and three doubles teams received ITA All-America honors in 2021.
