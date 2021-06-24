Alpena hockey legend Tony Byers Jr. approaching retirement | News, Sports, Jobs

ALPENA — Over the course of his high school career, Tony Byers Jr. fans and confused opponents who were on their way to scoring many goals for the Alpena High hockey team.

Byers may have made it easy, but all those goals came after countless hours of hard work:

* Skating on a backyard ice rink

*Run in place while listening to Casey Kasem on the radio

* Routinely doing 100 pushups and 100 situps

*Endured grueling training on dry land in the off-season, often requiring you to run in full hockey gear.

“My father had a philosophy of perfect, practice makes perfect, and if you look at (what I did to train), it’s not easy,” said Byers.

Byers, 56, hung up his skates for good several years ago after playing in men’s competitions for many years. He is now preparing to retire from a long career in storage and move to Nicaragua with his wife.

But after a hockey career that included junior and high school state titles, and the chance to play collegiately, Byers has many memories of the game he loves.

From a young age, Byers seemed to be made for the biggest stages.

He made himself a household name — in Alpena at least — in 1978, when he helped Alpena’s VFW Bantam travel team win Alpena’s first hockey championship at any level. Byers was the top scorer of the tournament, with 14 points over three days.

That experience made Byers a superstar, but it also gave him and his teammates the big-game experience that would pay off if they qualified for Alpena High.

“We beat the best players in Michigan at the time,” he said. “At that time, everyone played travel hockey. We had to win ten games in two weeks and we have experience playing the best in the state of Michigan.”

Playing at Alpena High under his father, an Alpena coaching legend, Byers quickly became a leading goalscorer for the Wildcats when he was a sophomore.

During his sophomore season in 1980-81, Byers gained attention when he scored a new national record for one season. His 61 goals that season improved the figure of 50 set by Aaron Broten of Minnesota three seasons earlier.

Growing up with players like his brother, Tim and Blaise Ilsley, Byers and his teammates developed excellent chemistry and Byers’ scoring ability was hard to match. Many of his goals came from bad snaps, a quick flick of the wrists that sent pucks into the net, usually after precise passes from Ilsley.

“A lot of people didn’t, but I worked on it,” said Byers. “The goalkeeper never had much time to set.”

Byers and the Wildcats won a state championship in 1981, with Byers scoring what he called his most memorable goal in extra time to defeat Midland in the regional final. The Wildcats made a return to the final in 1982, but lost to Trenton.

Byers graduated as Alpena’s all-time scorer in 1983 with 301 points – 158 goals and 143 assists. Ilsley, who graduated in 1982, is still Alpena’s No. 2 all-time scorer, with 114 goals and 136 assists for 250 points.

Byers got recruiting letters from schools across the country — he estimates about 100 — and he ended up choosing Ferris State University, the first school to offer him a full ride.

Inducted into the Alpena Sports Hall of Fame in 2004, he joined his father, who was inducted in 1990, and the younger Byers thanked his father for leading Alpena to championship glory.

“I said to my father: ‘Thank you for taking a lot of hicks from Alpena and making them state champion'” said Byers. “You have to live for today and give everything. That’s what I did. This is heaven on earth for me to be here.”

Today’s latest news and more in your inbox