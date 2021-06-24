On the hunt for Olympic glory – The New Indian Express





Through Express News Service With a month to go before the Olympics, here’s a quick look at where Indian athletes stand in terms of preparation… shoot

Seems to be the best prepared of the lot. We managed to get to Croatia even when the country was completely shut down to contain the virus. I trained hard in training and also participated in the European Championships last month. They will also face some good competition in the Osijek World Cup, which starts today.

Athletes: 15 Hockey

In a marked departure from recent times, teams have been selected without the advantage of seeing them play in international competitions. Potential exposure trips fell through and both sides were at the SAI campus in Bengaluru. May be further affected if new quarantine standards apply.

Athletes: 32 Athletics

People like Neeraj Chopra (javelin) managed to win a few low quality events while on their way to Tokyo. Kamalpreet Singh (discus) and Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (shot put) set new national records. All eyes are now on the relay teams to see if they qualify.

Athletes: 11 qualified, more likely boxing

Have enjoyed a serene build up including recently winning a record at the Asian Championships. Also managed to have multiple exposure camps including one from now on. But it could be another group that will be affected if the new physical distancing requirements are not changed.

Athletes: Nine wrestle

Recently went on a training cum competition trip to Poland, where a couple including medalist Vinesh Phogat won gold. Bajrang failed and is training in Russia. It is likely that the plan for many is to leave for Tokyo from India. Even when eight qualified, one – Sumit Malik – tested dope positive.

Athletes: seven Table tennis

Lack of events and Covid-related travel restrictions have made life difficult. Plans are constantly changing. Next month there will be a camp in Sonepat before we leave for Tokyo. Other than the Olympic qualifiers, none of them have competitive match training and that could be a concern.

Athletes: four Badminton

After the records of the last few editions, the team has not been able to send the maximum number of members, partly due to lack of performance and partly due to Covid-induced tournament cancellations. Have trained in the main stadium in Hyderabad to get a feel of playing in an arena.

Athletes: four The sailing

A small turning point for the sport, regardless of the results they will bring. All four — Vishnu Saravanan, Nethra Kumanan, Ganapathy Chengappa, Varun Thakkar — are training in Europe. They have officially stated that they will view these Olympics as an experience before going hard in 2024.

Athletes: 4 Archery

The women’s recurve team clouded their lines recently in Paris and missed an opportunity to send the full contingent. The full compliment of the men will be there. They have won a few medals and are expected to challenge. But archery has seen athletes lose their orientation in a pressure cooker situation.

Athletes: four Swimming

The Swimming Federation of India has nominated Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel to compete in the Olympics through the Universality Places qualifier system, which allows countries to recommend two swimmers if neither of them make it through the normal process.

Athletes: clarity later

