First Place Chicago White Sox Not Deterred By Recent Rough Spell

The losing streak lasted only five games.

For the Chicago White Sox, however, it felt like five weeks since they’d won a game. Thus, they were able to fully exhale on Wednesday afternoon after leading the Pirates 4-3 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Despite some major injuries, the White Sox were rolling all season until they arrived in Houston last Thursday.

The Astros swept the four-game series, beating the White Sox 27-8. Then, Chicago dropped a 6-3 decision to the Pirates on Tuesday-evening.

I flipped Ozzie Smith when we pulled that last one out, manager Tony La Russa said with a smile after Wednesday’s win. You take it too seriously because this is what you do for a living, but you know, it was kind of miserable. Five consecutive days, so we won every moment to ease the misery. If you had to pick one of the five to win, you’d pick this one.

The White Sox have won a lot this season. Their record is 44-30, good for first place in the American League Central with 2 games over the Cleveland Indians.

That’s not entirely unexpected as the White Sox went into the season as the division favorite in the eyes of many around baseball with a group of talented young players. Still, the losing streak caused some negative thoughts to creep into the White Sox’s psyche.

Its kind of like a test right now, ace pitcher Lucas Giolito said after Tuesdays loss. Rough series (in Houston) and we drop this first game. Maybe we need a little wake-up call. We have to be ready to play from the beginning of the game. We should try to learn from the past days. Might come out a little more aggressive, hair on fire.

Overall, though, things are pointing in the right direction for the White Sox, as their record is the third best in the major leagues behind the San Francisco Giants (48-26) and Astros (46-28).

While there have been a few hiccups on and off the field in his first season with the White Sox since 1986, La Russa has proved he is still an effective manager, despite being 76 years old and not in the dug for 10 years. sitting out. He is a Hall of Famer and has the second most wins of all managers in the history of the big league for a reason.

The White Sox last year reached the postseason for the first time since 2008, which was also the last season in which they won a division championship. While the White Sox were expected to top the AL Central standings when the season started, their ability to stay there has been impressive with the injuries.

Left fielder Eloy Jimenez suffered a torn left pectoral muscle during spring training and has yet to play this season. Although he was cleared to begin baseball activities last weekend, there is no timetable for his return.

The 24-year-old won an AL Silver Slugger last year when he hit .296 with 14 homeruns in 55 games during the pandemic shortened season.

Midfielder Luis Robert tore his right hip flexor on May 2 and is likely to be out until at least August. The 23-year old came in second for AL Rookie of the Year in 2020 with a .233 batting average, 11 homeruns and nine stolen bases in 25 games, while also winning a Gold Glove.

Second baseman Nick Madrigal underwent season-ending surgery on a torn right hamstring last week. The 24-year old batted .317 with a .358 on-base percentage in 84 games since making his Major League-debut last season.

Still, the White Sox remain in first place and, despite the recent loss streak, have plans to take it easy.

I mean, everyone’s scoring baseball this season, La Russa said of the injuries. We have deep depth. You can’t dwell on the injuries. Instead of worrying about who you don’t have, deal with what you do have. I really like our lineup. So just go play outside. That is what we do.