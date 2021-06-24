Connect with us

Sports

Nice boys win! An ode to the kiwis, the gentlemen cricketers

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By

 


Once in my cricket heyday
One day I will remember!
I captured that glorious wicket,
The biggest, the biggest of all.

Mr Arthur Conan Doyle
(When taking the wicket of WG Grace on) August 25, 1900)

Oh cricket! That glorious game of cricket. That age cannot wither. Also not custom. Even capricious weather doesn’t take the shine off. The sublime game that turns boys into men. And make heroes of ordinary people.

On a sun-drenched English summer afternoon in Southampton, when the most humble cricketer we’ll ever know, Ross Taylor with that crooked grin, hiccuped a Mohammed Shami delivery to the square-legged border, cricket had found another fairytale moment in its long and colorful history. Remember the date: June 23, 2021.

But why doesn’t it hurt us as much as it should? Losing the World Test Championship final should have been devastating for cricket fans like me. But that’s not it. Of course there is a sense of disappointment. But extinct? No.

It’s not about the loss, it’s about who we lost. New Zealand. The kiwis. The most humble group of cricketers we know. Players we love for just being themselves. Humble and self-effacing. Stars in their own rights, but not the ones seeking the limelight. to trip. Smiling. Fall. Rising. Smiling.

And what a gang they are! Ross Taylor. 19 years of international cricket. In sporting timeline, he almost resembles the Jurassic era. And Kyle Jamieson, eight Test old yet with a veteran’s head sitting on his broad Thor-like strong shoulders. Thundering in like a freight train at 6.7 feet, throwing lightning bolts and killing even the best in the business. Like Virat Kohli. Twice in three days. In a few decades, Jamieson can probably quote Conan Doyle’s poem to describe his duality with Kohli.

If smiles can kill you, or get you a wicket, look no further than Trent Boult. Time and again he came running in, delivering, smiling and then back to his bowling alley. In between he would also take a wicket, or two, or five. And go back again. Only to come back. And smile. Who wouldn’t love that man.

There are so many of these sweet characters. Play eleven. A lot outside. Like Mitchell Santner. The best Kiwi spinner in all sizes in recent years and one of the best the island country has produced. And on Instagram, he modestly describes himself as a “part-time New Zealand cricketer, full-time golfer”.

That’s what makes this world-beating team so fascinating. Down to earth guys who play for the love of the game. And know exactly when to hang up their boots. Like wicket keeper BJ Watling, who retired at the end of the match. And Taylor, who also retired after winning the ultimate prize. Both decide to go out in a blaze of glory. Like the hero in Western Spaghetti riding into the sunset, the guns in the holster still billowing smoke.

But what is a fairy tale without the handsome prince. The killer of monsters. Kane Stuart Williamson. Stoic. Perched on his fold like a Zen monk in meditation. imperturbable. Unstoppable. The prince who is now the king.

Cricket is still called the lord’s game because the Kiwis play it.

(Opinions expressed are personal)

For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: