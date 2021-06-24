Nice boys win! An ode to the kiwis, the gentlemen cricketers

Once in my cricket heyday

One day I will remember!

I captured that glorious wicket,

The biggest, the biggest of all.

Mr Arthur Conan Doyle

(When taking the wicket of WG Grace on) August 25, 1900)

Oh cricket! That glorious game of cricket. That age cannot wither. Also not custom. Even capricious weather doesn’t take the shine off. The sublime game that turns boys into men. And make heroes of ordinary people.

On a sun-drenched English summer afternoon in Southampton, when the most humble cricketer we’ll ever know, Ross Taylor with that crooked grin, hiccuped a Mohammed Shami delivery to the square-legged border, cricket had found another fairytale moment in its long and colorful history. Remember the date: June 23, 2021.

But why doesn’t it hurt us as much as it should? Losing the World Test Championship final should have been devastating for cricket fans like me. But that’s not it. Of course there is a sense of disappointment. But extinct? No.

It’s not about the loss, it’s about who we lost. New Zealand. The kiwis. The most humble group of cricketers we know. Players we love for just being themselves. Humble and self-effacing. Stars in their own rights, but not the ones seeking the limelight. to trip. Smiling. Fall. Rising. Smiling.

And what a gang they are! Ross Taylor. 19 years of international cricket. In sporting timeline, he almost resembles the Jurassic era. And Kyle Jamieson, eight Test old yet with a veteran’s head sitting on his broad Thor-like strong shoulders. Thundering in like a freight train at 6.7 feet, throwing lightning bolts and killing even the best in the business. Like Virat Kohli. Twice in three days. In a few decades, Jamieson can probably quote Conan Doyle’s poem to describe his duality with Kohli.

If smiles can kill you, or get you a wicket, look no further than Trent Boult. Time and again he came running in, delivering, smiling and then back to his bowling alley. In between he would also take a wicket, or two, or five. And go back again. Only to come back. And smile. Who wouldn’t love that man.

There are so many of these sweet characters. Play eleven. A lot outside. Like Mitchell Santner. The best Kiwi spinner in all sizes in recent years and one of the best the island country has produced. And on Instagram, he modestly describes himself as a “part-time New Zealand cricketer, full-time golfer”.

That’s what makes this world-beating team so fascinating. Down to earth guys who play for the love of the game. And know exactly when to hang up their boots. Like wicket keeper BJ Watling, who retired at the end of the match. And Taylor, who also retired after winning the ultimate prize. Both decide to go out in a blaze of glory. Like the hero in Western Spaghetti riding into the sunset, the guns in the holster still billowing smoke.

But what is a fairy tale without the handsome prince. The killer of monsters. Kane Stuart Williamson. Stoic. Perched on his fold like a Zen monk in meditation. imperturbable. Unstoppable. The prince who is now the king.

Cricket is still called the lord’s game because the Kiwis play it.

