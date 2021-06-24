Realistic expectations for Ian Book in 2021





The Notre Dame Football program lost their leader in Ian Book this offseason, and here are realistic rookie expectations for him in 2021. The Notre Dame Football program is looking for their next quarterback going into the 2021 season as Ian Book was a fourth round roster of the New Orleans Saints Orleans a few months back. Book, who led the Irish to two of the last three College Football Playoffs, has a perfect scenario for him as he begins his pro career. For years, the Saints were led by a smaller quarterback in Drew Brees, who would go on to become one of the best quarterbacks the game has ever seen. Now that he’s retired, the hopes for the Saints are that Jameis can climb Winston or Taysom Hill and earn the runway, but neither has proven they can win consistently at the NFL level. That makes this an interesting place for Book, who worked his way up the depth map in South Bend, and would have one of the most successful surprise careers we’ve seen in recent times. In New Orleans, the task will be even more difficult, but head coach Sean Payton has shown that he doesn’t start quarterbacks based on arm strength or stature. Book may not have great height or an elite arm, but he’s a winner and a fighter, and as a rookie it wouldn’t be surprising if he saw the field. Right now, Book is the #3 quarterback on the depth chart, but before the 2021 regular season comes to a close, I expect he’s been given a chance to show what he can do at the NFL level. Notre Dame Football with a question mark at quarterback His alma mater is questioning the position he has left vacant as we go into July, although the growing belief is that Jack Coan will be the starter. To be that, he’ll have to beat a solid young quarterback in Drew Pyne, as well as real-life freshman Tyler Buchner, who looked very good in the Blue-Gold Game. Then there’s the question of who is the better backup quarterback for the Irish, so there’s a lot to handle in the summer months. Being the first quarterback to be selected on Day 3 was huge for Book, and countries where he did it gives him the best chance as he kicks off his NFL career. The Saints will be an interesting team to watch in 2021 as they move on from Drew Brees, and maybe another smaller quarterback can take over the huddle sooner rather than later.

