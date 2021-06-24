Sports
Tennis injury cloth hangs over wide open women’s field at Wimbledon
By Sudipto Ganguly
(Reuters) – With first-seeded Ash Barty and defending champion Simona Halep both going to Wimbledon without a single match on grass this season, following recent injury concerns, the women’s field is wide open.
The French Open has crowned a major women’s winner for the sixth year in a row this month, and it could well be the turn of Wimbledon on July 10 to witness a new Grand Slam champion since France’s Marion Bartoli took over. Venus Rosewater lifted Dish in 2013. .
The best Barty, who chooses grass as her preferred surface despite winning her first major on Parisian clay in 2019, retired from her last two tournaments, but more troubling for the Australian were due to various physical ailments.
The 25-year-old Roland Garros campaign was cut short in the second round when she had to retire due to a hip injury she sustained in training, while a muscle strain in her serving arm forced her to retire during the quarter-finals in Rome.
Halep didn’t get a chance to defend her 2019 title when Wimbledon was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a veil of injury concern will hang over the second-placed Romanian as she begins her campaign next week.
Like Barty, Halep left the WTA 1000 event in Rome midway through after sustaining a calf injury in her second round against Angelique Kerber and was subsequently forced to miss the French Open.
With the top two concerned about injuries and world number two Naomi Osaka also missing from action after skipping Wimbledon following her withdrawal from Roland Garros due to mental health issues, a new batch of challengers could make their claim.
FREAK VAL
Petra Kvitova, another proven grassroots contender and two-time Wimbledon champion, also injured her ankle at Roland Garros in a bizarre fall while performing her post-match media duties, resulting in a second-round walkover.
The decision by the organizers of the French Open to postpone the clay court by a week has also left players little time to switch their game to grass for Wimbledon.
Without a standout favorite in the women’s field, it could be an ideal stage for American Serena Williams to finally put an end to her quest for an elusive 24th Grand Slam title.
Since winning the 2017 Australian Open, Williams has remained in the hunt by reaching four major finals, but failed to win the title that would match Margaret Court’s record.
“If the field was ever at its most vulnerable, I would think it would be this year with the injuries, with the lack of grass court practice,” said ESPN tennis analyst Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion.
“This is her (Williams) golden opportunity for me.”
Williams has taken one win over a 24th major title the last two Wimbledon matches, but lost both finals – to Angelique Kerber in 2018 and Halep the following year.
The Australian Open and Wimbledon remain Williams’ happiest hunting grounds with seven titles each.
Patrick Mouratoglou, the American’s longtime coach, believes that grass enhances Williams’ strengths as a player and that the shorter points on the surface also pose less of a challenge to her physical fitness.
“She will always have more chances to win on the surface, which highlights her greatest qualities, which is the service and the ability to accelerate the ball,” Mouratoglou told Reuters.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)
