Tampa Bay Lightning inspires Colombia youth hockey team





The Lightning Colombia is a youth team that visits America to give the sport a boost in its own country.

TAMPA, Fla Miles away from home and in support of their team, the Lightning Colombia are living a dream in Tampa Bay. “To get here, the home of the Stanley Cup champions is absolutely incredible,” said Eric Tyndall, the coach and founder. He finally had a chance to train his team with Lightning’s coaches. They planned it for last year, and then the pandemic hit. By coming to America, the sport will grow in their own country. “It was an eye-opening experience because in Colombia we don’t even have an ice hockey rink. We actually skate on a small ice surface in a shopping center and it recently closed,” Tyndall said. Despite being in the middle of the playoffs, the Lightning hosted the team all week. The coaches guide them and teach them to skate. “At the beginning of camp we’re going to start with the basics and the basics and see how far they can go. I’ll tell you that on the fourth day almost all of them made complete stops, did turns on ice and it’s just a dream that out,” Tyndall said. The team is young but powerful. The kids range from 8-11 years old and girls can play too. “I feel like I can do the same as guys, so I feel happy to play in a team where girls play,” said Emma Ramos. From practice ice to the ice at the Amalie Arena, the team is inspired by the Bolt series against the Islanders. That’s why they keep practicing every day to be like their heroes. “We play and practice and practice all day,” said Santiago Salinas. The goal of the team is to bring hockey back to Colombia. They hope one day to represent their country at the Olympics. What other people are reading now:

