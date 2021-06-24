Midland’s parks are getting major updates this summer. An accessible baseball field continues construction, pickleball lanes are now open and the BMX track is undergoing major improvements.

Construction of Middle of the Mitt Miracle Field continues

A nationally recognized organization that aims to put a smile on the faces of disabled athletes and their families is set to make its debut in Midland’s Central Park next spring. Currently under construction on Construction The middle of the Mitt Miracle Field.

The project has been made possible by many grants, donations and the efforts of the Midland City of Parks and Recreation Department. Deputy director of public services, Marcie Post, took this up on a personal project several years ago. She hopes disabled athletes will come out, have fun and enjoy using the Middle of the Mitt Miracle Field.

“Watching these games is like going to a World Series. They are so positive and everyone cheers. Everyone gets to bat, score and at the end of the day they are all together. It’s a real community.”

Located in Central Park, Miracle Field will be a fully accessible soft-surface baseball field for athletes of all ages with physical and cognitive disabilities.Post describes the Miracle Field as a fully accessible soft-surface baseball field for athletes of all ages with physical and cognitive disabilities. The pitch is designed with a barrier-free molded rubber surface to provide a safe, fully accessible place for athletes to play baseball.

“That way, there’s nothing to trip over, drive over, or get caught in a wheelchair. It’s suitable for all disabilities, from someone who is blind, has autism, Down syndrome – all disabilities,” she says.

Post describes the games as “so much fun to watch,” adding that each player punches, runs and scores and all players are paired with a buddy who is a volunteer member of the community for each game. Buddies help with the basics of the game and help foster relationships with peers.

Post says there are about 60 local athletes who will participate and have an interest in playing on the field.There are currently 240 Miracle League organizations across the country, including Puerto Rico and Canada, while serving more than 200,000 children and adults. Mail has traveled to about eight Miracle Fields, including Plymouth, Grand Rapids and Bridgeport. She has spoken with many parents, caregivers and athletes and received a lot of input on what it takes “to make it a great experience for everyone”.

Post says there are about 60 local athletes who will participate and have an interest in playing on the field. “We are very interested,” she says.

Registration to play begins in March 2022 with games continuing through the fall.

Organizations or companies that want to bring a squad to the field are welcome.

The field will host the Middle of the Mitt League featuring players from Midland and surrounding communities such as Mt. Pleasant, Gladwin, Clare, Bay City and Saginaw. In addition to hosting the Miracle League games, the field will also be the site of a variety of other activities, including movie nights, veterans programs, holiday-themed activities, and other community programs.

The project has been made possible through many grants, donations and the efforts of the City of Midlands Parks and Recreation Department.The Miracle Field is located in Midland’s Central Park. Phase I of construction, including the pitch, the dugouts, the accessible parking spaces for the complex and three of the four toilets, is underway. The cost of the project is just over $2 million, including a $100,000 endowment fund for future maintenance needs. Donations are still being accepted.

Check out their Facebook page and the The city’s website to learn more about how you can support the project and to see a list of donors.

Pickleball courts are now open

New pickleball courts have opened, next to the Midland Community Center.Another major project in Central Park has been completed and is now open to the public. New pickleball courts are being played, next to the Midland Community Center.

The courts replaced some older, cracked courts near the King’s Daughters Home. The City of Midland Parks master plan to incorporate the new runways was drawn up in 2017. Donations large and small helped make the new jobs possible, said John Muste, a longtime tennis player and pickleball enthusiast. Muste is happy that a one-year project is coming to fruition.

Muste says that playing pickleball is a fun sport for anyone of any age, but especially seniors. It’s a sport that’s been gaining popularity over the years because it’s gentler on the joints and lighter on equipment, he says.

Pickleball has gained popularity over the years because it is gentler on the joints and lighter on equipment.“It’s a fun way to be and stay active. It will definitely improve your fitness,” Muste says. “You can compare it to tennis, but pickleball appeals to people because it is played with a smaller, lighter paddle on a smaller court; so there’s not much running.”

Muste, who plays the sport regularly, along with tennis at the Midland Community Tennis Center and table tennis at the Midland Community Center, added pickleball to his fitness routine because it was easier on his joints and improved his stamina.

It’s a fun way to be and stay active. It will definitely improve your fitness.”He says there are about 170 people who want to play on the new courts. “There is no cost to play and it is open to anyone of any age. Sometimes we get teenagers and younger adults.”

To sign up to play, Muste suggests downloading the area’s pickleball app from Team Reach, where players can find times, courses, and other players who want to play doubles.

“It’s a very fun sport. I was definitely bitten by the microbe,” Muste says. “It’s an activity I look forward to.”

Midland’s new BMX track could open at the end of July

After much public interest, Vincent Miller, an accomplished mountain biker and former BMX (Bicycle Motor Cross) racer, led the project to Stratford Woods Park – Great Lakes Bay Region BMX track rebuilt.

“It was perfect timing. People were very interested, especially during the [COVID-19] pandemic,”

The new BMX track does not have a race schedule yet. There is hope that the track will open at the end of July, but money has yet to be raised to complete the fencing around the track in order for it to open.Last year with the pandemic, interest in the song increased, according to Miller. Improvements to the track include being re-rated and adding loops and moguls. Assistant Public Services Director Marcie Post says there are bigger turns for bikers of all generations: “People are very excited.”

Miller first contacted the city of Midland and expressed an interest in rebuilding the track. With support from city officials, Miller then contacted the national organization USABMX and asked if a professional track builder would come to Midland to make recommendations. He also organized Zoom and on-site meetings and was given advice on how to rebuild the track. Miller continued to attend meetings with city officials throughout the process.

Improvements to the BMX track include a redesign and the addition of loops and moguls.“Midland is a great place to cycle,” Miller says. “With the bike paths, the skate park – we thought the new BMX track would fit right in.”

Moving from Virginia Beach to Midland, Miller says the area has lots of fun things to do for the outdoorsy type, and the new track adds to the many choices.

“I would like my boys to follow in my footsteps and record it [biking]. I want to inspire them,” he says.

The new track does not have a competition schedule yet. Miller hopes the track will open at the end of July. Money has yet to be raised to complete the fencing around the track to open.

Midland is a great place for cycling. With the bike paths, the skate park, we thought the new BMX track would fit in well.”To check www.USABMX.com for more information about volunteering and competition information. Volunteers are still needed to run races and competitions.

“I’m excited. We really had to start from scratch on this one,” said Miller, adding that the track is expected to operate from spring to fall.

The course is open to the public from 8 a.m. to sunset, April-October, weather permitting. Helmets and protective gear are recommended, and all ages and abilities are welcome.