Cristiano Ronaldo: Is record breaker the best footballer ever?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the joint highest goalscorer of all time in international men’s football.

He scored twice in Portugal’s 2-2 draw against France at the postponed Euro 2020 tournament.

It means Ronaldo has equaled the international scoring record of 109 goals, held by Iran’s Ali Daei.

Who is Ali Daei?

Iranian striker Ali Daei played for Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin during his club career, but when he played for his country, he scored a lot of goals.

So much so that he was nicknamed ‘Mr Goal’ after scoring a whopping 109 goals for Iran in 149 appearances.

By the time he finished playing in 2006, he was 25 goals ahead of any other player in history.

Incredibly, Daei’s scoring record was set even after missing two years for Iran due to mandatory military service with the Iranian Air Force.

Unlike Ronaldo, Ali Daei never scored in a major tournament. But the tall striker known for his mustache did help Iran qualify for their first World Cup in 20 years at France 98.

Record-breaking Ronaldo

Ronaldo had already broken two records in his first match at Euro 2020.

His first came by simply stepping onto the field against Hungary in Group F, as he became the first player to appear at five Men’s European Championships.

He then converted an 87th-minute penalty to overtake Michel Platini’s nine European Championship goals to become the league’s top scorer.

But who is the GOAT?

Messi and Ronaldo have been competing against each other for over a decade, with opinions often diverging as to who the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) is.

The pair have won 11 of the past 12 Ballons d’Or trophies – the award for the best player in the world – with Messi winning six and Ronaldo five.

Ronaldo is considered the top scorer in the history of football who played for Sporting Lisbon, Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal.

He is also the top scorer in the history of the Champions League (a competition he has won five times) and is also Real Madrid’s record scorer.

Messi is La Liga’s all-time top scorer and Barcelona’s record scorer. The Argentine has won the Champions League four times.

But despite disappointing seasons for Juventus and Barcelona respectively, how do their stats compare to playing for their country?

Cristiano Ronaldo played 31 more games than Leo Messi with his national team and scored 33 more goals.

Leo Messi has provided 11 more assists than Ronaldo with his national team, totaling 115 goals in 145 games. Ronaldo has scored 137 goals in 176 games.

Both currently play in the European Championships and Copa America tournaments respectively. In those competitions, Ronaldo has scored five goals in three matches, while Messi has scored once in three matches.

Ronaldo played 17 times in the World Cup, scored seven times and assisted twice. Messi played 19 times, scored six times and provided five assists.

Ronaldo has two major trophies at international level, a UEFA Nations League title and a European Championship, while Messi has only won an Olympic gold medal with his country.

So is Ronaldo the best?

Ronaldo still has a long way to go when it comes to the numbers achieved in the women’s game.

Christine Sinclair holds the all-time goalscoring record for both women’s and men’s football, scoring 186 goals for Canada.

Six other female players have even scored more than Ronaldo at international level, including former Scottish forward Julie Fleeting who scored 116 goals for her country between 1996 and 2011.

Who do you think is the greatest?