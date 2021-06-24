



Photo: Friendly Courtesy BLACKCAPS/Twitter Former cricketers praised New Zealand after beating India by eight wickets to win the inaugural World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar led the way as members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to congratulate New Zealand. Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team. #TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance. As I said the first 10 overs will be crucial and Flag of India lost both Kohli and Pujara in the span of 10 balls and that put a lot of pressure on the team,” Tendulkar tweeted. 2011 World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir tweeted: ‘Nice guys don’t always finish last! Congratulations NZ. World No 1! #WTC2021Finals’ Virender Sehwag praised Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor for their match-winning collaboration. “I missed the 50 year old champion in the same country 2 years ago but won the inaugural Test World Championship in style, congratulations @BLACKCAPS, absolutely worthy champions. Happy for Kane Williamson and @RossLTaylor #INDvNZ,” he tweeted. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum took to Twitter to communicate his wishes to Kane Williamson and his team. “To Kane and all the boys: We love you,” Brendon tweeted. Wasim Jaffer tweeted: ‘Really happy for the @BLACKCAPS. They stayed on top the entire game. Their bowlers were excellent especially Kyle Jamieson! Well fought against @imVkohli and his men too, it was an engaging battle. NZ remains the bogey team for India at ICC events.. #WTCFinal’ VVS Laxman tweeted: ‘Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on being deserving champions. NZ bowlers were great, Williamson & Taylor brought in their experience to get the job done. Indian batsman will regret not playing to potential in the 2nd innings, but India can be proud of the way they played the WTC cycle #IndvNZ.”

