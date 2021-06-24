Panasonic Announces Signing of Professional Tennis Player Naomi Osaka as Brand Ambassador

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 24, 2021–
Panasonic Corporation has signed a brand ambassador agreement with women’s professional tennis player Naomi Osaka. The agreement is for two years from April 22, 2021.
Panasonic sought agreement with Ms. Osaka after noting that her values and perspectives on society resonate deeply with its own management philosophy, mainly with regard to the following three points:
First, Ms. Osaka takes social issues seriously and looks beyond tennis to share her views on what a better society would look like in her own words. The founder of Panasonic, Konosuke Matsushita, believed that a stable state of happiness only arises when both mental stability and material prosperity are assured. Based on this idea, the company strives for an ideal society in which we can all enjoy a life that is both mentally satisfying and prosperous in a material sense.
Second, Ms. Osaka’s intense and powerful play is a source of energy and courage for people all over the world. Panasonic has passed on the founders’ view that a company’s mission is to achieve a prosperous society and make people happy, and continues to work towards fulfilling a strong pursuit not only to provide products that benefit society. needs, but also to make customers who use them feel happy and cheerful.
And third, Ms. Osaka continues to grow and evolve as her stellar track record as one of the world’s elite athletes is the result of her tireless efforts to refine every move over the course of her daily training and competitions. Panasonic also continues to grow and evolve in a number of areas, aiming to increase its expertise for the benefit of customers and society and achieve constant evolution.
At present, Panasonic and Ms. Osaka have entered into a brand ambassador agreement to join hands in a pursuit of creating an ideal society for every person, positioning A Champion. For progress. as our shared commitment.
Ms. Osaka has shown she has the courage to take action in the face of adversity. Panasonic will wholeheartedly support her.
Reference:
– Panasonic management philosophy
https://www.panasonic.com/global/corporate/management/philosophy.html#section02
– Why Panasonic appointed Naomi Osaka
https://channel.panasonic.com/contents/33222/
– “A CHAMPION. FOR PROGRESS.” – Naomi Osaka, a brand ambassador for Panasonic
https://channel.panasonic.com/contents/33217/
https://channel.panasonic.com/contents/33219/ (short version)
Naomi Osaka
Profile:
Date of Birth: October 16, 1997
Place of Birth: Osaka City, Osaka
Height: 180 cm
Naomi Osaka was born to a Japanese mother and a Haitian-American father, who moved her to New York, United States, at the age of three. She is now based in Florida.
Great achievements:
- 2013: Started her professional career in tennis
- July 2014: Qualified for the first time for the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) Tour Championships in Stanford
- January 2016: Advance to the third round at the Australian Open, her Grand Slam debut
- 2016: Also advanced to the third round at the French Open (Roland-Garros) and the US Open Tennis Championships, where she recorded a storage speed of 201.1 km/h
- September 2016: Second place in the Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis Tournament
- October 2016: Named Newcomer of the Year at the 2016 WTA Awards, becoming the first Japanese player to win the award
- March 2018: BNP Paribas Open champion
- August 2018: US Open Tennis Championships champion
- January 2019: Australian Open champion
- September 2019: China Open tennis champion
- September 2019: Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis Tournament Champion
- August 2020: US Open Tennis Championships champion
- February 2021: Australian Open champion
Current WTA Ranking: 2nd
Qualified to play at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Women’s Tennis, Singles)
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corporation is a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for a variety of applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive and B2B industries. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, operates 522 subsidiaries and 69 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of 6,698.8 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2021. Committed to Pursuit of new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. More information about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global
Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2021/06/en210624-3/en210624-3.html
