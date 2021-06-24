Indigenous lessons shared with the audience of Hockey Night in Canada

Anishinaabe Elder Nii Gaani Aki Inini, Dr. Dave Courchene, opened a national broadcast of an NHL game on Monday, June 21 to mark the National Day of the Indigenous Peoples.

Courchene is known for his work at The Turtle Lodge in Manitoba, which he founded in 2002. His Anishinaabemowin name Nii Gaani Aki Inini means Leading Earth Man.

On Sunday morning, the host of Hockey Night in Canada, Ron MacLean, emailed Nii Gaani Aki Inini, asking if he would like to share his voice on Indigenous Peoples Day. It would open the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders.

It was a surprise, but a good one, Courchene laughed.

Hockey Night in Canada has really gone a step further in recognizing Aboriginal people, said Nii Gaani Aki Inini. I think they did a great job promoting that.

The invitation was designed to recognize and recognize Indigenous peoples at the annual National Awareness Day that celebrates the achievements and contributions of Indigenous people.

Ron MacLean had followed the teachings of Elder Courchenes and strongly believed that there should be an Indigenous-led opening on Indigenous Peoples Day.

I asked Dave and let him know it was only about 90 seconds. Television doesn’t stop at anything, he laughed.

MacLean asked if Nii Gaani Aki Inini would be willing to share a welcome or opening on June 21 to represent the voices of Mtis, Inuit and First Nations peoples.

I was just blown away when he chose to do the Seven Grandfathers [teachings]said MacLean. And he chose that. And I just love his last line. In hockey, the most valuable player receives the Heart trophy. And I don’t think he was making a pun, but you know, to me we always say they play with their hearts.

It was just beautifully executed and also a very nice tribute, by a man who gave his life to teaching, MacLean said.

Elder Courchene spoke about how we can incorporate the seven teachings into our daily lives, and while it is not easy, it can make real change for the better.

Today I bring a vision of hope to my people, Courchene said in the opening.

We can change the story in this country and realize a dream in our homeland that can unite us in our diversity, he said. Our seven sacred laws can act as the foundation of unity, said Nii Gaani Aki Inini.

We were given the law of respect, the essence of which is to give. The law of love that Mother Earth and ourselves love, he said.

To have courage is to always do what is right. Being honest is being honest in words and speaking kindly about others.

Wisdom is knowing that each of us has a unique gift for building a peaceful world. Humility is knowing that we are all equal in the eyes of the Great Spirit. And show gratitude for the life we ​​have.

The Sportsnet broadcast also included the song Respect the Gift by Adrian Sutherland, an Attawapiskat musician.

Hockey Night in Canada has often used clips of his songs in TV bumpers during hockey games.

One of the songs they like the most is Respect The Gift, Sutherland said. He said they responded well to it and had told Sutherland that they would consider it for an opening montage someday.

Sutherland found out Monday that they would be using it for the game on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

They wanted to play a song by a native artist. I’m glad they chose my song, Sutherland said.

It was really exciting to see Respect The Gift at Hockey Night in Canada. Music and hockey are two of my favorite things, and seeing them come together like this was quite amazing.

Sutherland believes that Indigenous people benefit from hearing a song by an Indigenous artist on a mainstream program.

It can also bring hope to other Indigenous artists, especially young artists, by showing them that there are opportunities, Sutherland said.

The song is about using our gifts for good and not taking for granted the everyday freedoms and luxuries we have, Sutherland said. There has never been a more important time to appreciate everything we consider precious, especially given the world we live in today.

The song’s message ties in with the teaching of gratitude that Elder Courchene shared.

In the words of the Elders, there was a clear message to embrace diversity and invite all people to recognize their ability to walk in a good way.

It’s not about converting people, said Nii Gaani Aki Inini. It’s about asking people of all kinds to consider the spiritual side of their nature.

Elder Courchene is pleased to know that a wide audience has been able to hear the Seven Sacred Laws, and he was especially happy that he had reached young people.

It was a chance to address a very wide audience, he said of the broadcast. To show how beautiful we are as indigenous peoples.

MacLean says his team at Hockey Night in Canada is all on board and working together on how they can play a role in shifting society’s perspectives to become more inclusive. He is grateful to live in a time when these conversations are finally taking place.

I think that Rogers Hometown Hockey show, honestly, opened our eyes like that. I think we started that show with the idea that it would be about ethics, that it would be about inclusion and diversity and a lot of the transformational ideas that society was trying to promote.

In a time of hard news and difficult stories, Nii Gaani Aki Inini says it’s important to remember the power and beauty.

To be truthful is to observe these laws collectively as people of the heart; live in kindness. We all have the ability to obey these laws, said Nii Gaani Aki Inini.

Are you a person with the heart? the Elder asked his national audience.

