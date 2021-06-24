Cricket: New Zealand fans greet team for winning the Test Championship | Cricket News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leads fans as they congratulate the cricket team on winning the inaugural World Testing Championship.

New Zealand cricket fans praised David and Goliath’s win over India in the inaugural World Test Championship on Thursday, and praised Kane Williamsons’ men for erasing the heartache of recent big game failures.

The Black Caps were also praised for how they claimed victory, with pundits saying their sporting spirit shone through during a deserved win in Southampton.

This was a masterful achievement from a team at the top of their game and at the top of the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Kane Williamson and the team management have built a brilliant and humble squad that has become an inspiration to many New Zealanders.

Legendary all-rounder Richard Hadlee widely regarded as New Zealand’s greatest player ever said this current group of players is the best in our history [Action Images via John Sibley/ Reuters]

The final was screened all night in New Zealand and the blurry-eyed viewers were aware of Black Caps’ defeats in the past two one-day World Cup deciders.

The three-time New Zealand All Blacks world champion said these results, devastating at the time, can now be regarded as just a warm-up for the main event.

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on winning the biggest ever prize in cricket history, the World Test Championship, according to the team’s official Twitter feed. You dreamed big and made us all proud.

Many pointed to the huge disparity in financial and gaming resources between India and New Zealand.

It’s a story akin to David versus Goliath, but Kane Williamson and his team are now World Test Champions and living proof that sometimes, very occasionally, nice guys finish first, said former Test cricketer and commentator Simon Doull.

giant killers

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said New Zealand deserved their win.

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team, Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman agreed.

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on being deserving champions, he tweeted.

NZ bowlers were great, Williamson and Taylor brought in their experience to get the job done.

New Zealand’s Neil Wagner celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Ravindra Jadeja [Action Images via John Sibley/Reuters]

Another former New Zealand player, Mark Richardson, emphasized the conscious decision to avoid the crass and despicable way Australia played when they were most dominant.

They play hard and get stuck, but I think they’re trying to bring back that whole men’s game side that cricket had a long time ago, he told TV3.

News website Stuff.co.nz cricket writer Mark Geenty labeled the New Zealand team giant slayers, calling tempo man Kyle Jamieson a rising star after a man-of-the-match performance.

Jamieson was the dominant person in Southampton and strict match figures of 7-61, including Kohli’s prized wicket in both innings, he wrote.

Sixteen months after making his debut against India in Wellington, Jamieson has 46 wickets from eight Tests at the barely credible average of 14.

Stuff.co.nz cricket writer Mark Geenty said the New Zealand team were giant slayers

Others noted how fitting it was that Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor, both key figures in New Zealand’s rise, were in the center as the winning runs were scored.

Over the past two years, Blacks Caps’ performance in the Testarena has been outstanding, with wins at home and abroad, he said.

They definitely deserve to be crowned world champions.

Amid the glee, Australian cricket captain Tim Paine was trending on Twitter in New Zealand as a result of his pre-match prediction that India would win fairly comfortably.

Has anyone checked Tim? Black Caps fan Benji Crossley tweeted. I’m here for the pettiness today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the cricket team has become an inspiration to many New Zealanders [File: Dave Lintott/AFP]