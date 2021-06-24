Discontent mounts in ICC board over Manu Sawhney witch hunt as Crickets chairman strikes back

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney has been suspended since March. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Discontent is mounting in an already fractured board of the International Cricket Council (ICC), with several directors focusing on the escalating saga of suspended chief executive Manu Sawhney, who claims to be the victim of a premeditated witch hunt.

As I first reported, Sawhney, who was hired in 2019 and has one year left on his contract, launched an extraordinary defense against workplace bullying allegations during his disciplinary hearing with ICC chairman Greg Barclay on June 17.

Sawhney read out a prepared statement sent to the directors and a copy I obtained. He said he was shocked by the allegations, which he suspected were attributed to two or three people.

He was sent on leave in March after an investigation into workplace culture by PriceWaterhouseCooper (PwC) alleged misconduct on the part of the Singaporean, including targeted harassment of certain staff and physical aggression such as fisting.

Manu Sawhney has defended himself against the charges. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Sawhney labeled the PwC report, which sources say cost more than $150,000, as an overall assessment of workplace culture and said it had only been seen by three executives on the board, while four others received feedback on its content.

Not being aware of the details of the report has led to disenchantment with an already divided administration, underlined by last year’s bitter presidential election between Barclay and Imran Khwaja, who is the deputy chairman.

Some board members have expressed disappointment behind the scenes at what they say is a lack of transparency and that they are being “kept in the dark”.

“The issue needs to come to the board because the PwC review was approved by the board and not by the chairman or the HR committee, an insider who was aware of the developments told me. “It was never an investigation , it was a review.

The assessment was about the board and management. But it has become an estimate of the CEO. It should have been brought to the board of directors and the board should have decided on the issues raised about the CEO.

“And then the board can authorize the chairman to initiate an investigation and a disciplinary hearing. This review has become an investigation…it was meant to come to the board, but has not happened.”

Sawhney, who previously served as general manager of ESPN Star Sports and chief executive of Singapore Sports Hub, said in his prepared statement that he wanted the disciplinary hearing to be chaired by an independent person and not Barclay, who he said did not allow his lawyer. was present nor to register it among other grievances.

Some directors have expressed concern about the prospect of Sawhney being fired without the approval of the board of directors.

On a board where divisions are evident, eyebrows have been raised as to why only selected executives have had access to the PwC report.

“It casts a shadow of doubt whether he (Barclay) trusts the fellow directors, a source said. I’m not sure you can get a unified board behind a decision on the CEO when the time comes. There are a lot of questions that remain unanswered.

Greg Barclay (L) has been chairman since late last year. (Photo by Mark Runnacles-ICC/ICC via Getty … [+] Pictures)

ICC via Getty Images



In an email sent to the board members of the ICC on June 21 that I have seen, Barclay said the ICC was “following a process according to our own internal requirements and in accordance with Dubai’s labor laws and that I as chairman have the task of “.

“I am completely comfortable with the process being followed and with the advice given,” he wrote. “In the meantime, the CEO remains suspended while he continues to face the serious allegations regarding his contact and conduct.

“Pending limited further investigation, I am about to make a decision and will get back to you shortly.

According to sources, Sawhney’s tenure at the ICC is essentially over, but the 51-year-old has indicated he would appeal a guilty decision. The prevailing feeling is that he will push for his case to be heard at an extraordinary meeting.

Where this bickering board will have to make a final decision.