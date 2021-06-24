What We Learned From BYU Football Media Day

BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake and athletic director Tom Holmoe set the tone for the annual football media day on June 17 by explaining how a new college football playoff system could favorably affect the program and the new NCAA rules that players will help them with opportunities for their future inside or outside the sport.

Offensively, there is reason to believe that Jaren Hall will be the favorite to start as a quarterback and that the wide receiver corps will be the deepest in memory. Defensively, coaches think they can reload and make an impact in 2021.

Also, a recent Supreme Court ruling will affect the future of athletics in college. Here’s analysis by Doug Robinson and commentary from Holmoe by Jay Drew.

Cougar Insider Predictions

Question of the week: How will the improved football locker room affect recruitment?

Jay Drew: In short, the new locker room in the Student Athlete Building, with all its newfangled bells and whistles, is putting BYU back in the game when it comes to football recruitment.

Changing rooms mean a lot to these guys. They spend a lot of time there.

And when it was recently announced that BYU’s locker rooms were less up-to-date than Weber’s, and those of other smaller schools, the Cougars had to act.

It’s all part of the increased focus on the student-athlete experience at BYU, which will (hopefully) expand to the other sports. After all, sports like men’s and women’s volleyball and women’s cross-country have outperformed football over the past decade.

So I see the recruiting impact is significant in this facility upgrade in the ever-expanding arms race. Kudos to Cougar Nation for donating the funds to make it possible.

Dick Harmon: Once upon a time, 16 years ago in the Gary Crowton era, BYU was a great, modern football locker room. But the upgrades were few and it got outdated. This new deal is top shelf, not Nike University of Oregon or Alabama, but it robs it of the best Power Five and Group of Five features and merges it into one that fits BYU.

Yes, it will make BYU significantly more appealing because of two things: 1. Kids these days love bling and swag and these types of locker rooms scream all that. 2. It was a real success that Kalani Sitakes staff surveyed all players for opinions on every aspect from nameplates to storage compartments to materials, charging ports and colors. This is a players room designed by players. It indicates that their opinion matters.

In basketball, Mark Pope has brought in three players from Africa in the two seasons he was a BYU recruiter. Jeff Call explains a common feature of these players is that they understand sacrifice. Gideon George will try for the Nigerian national team, according to this report from Call.

So awesome! Passed for the boys! Appreciate everyone who helped behind the scenes to make this possible! #GoCougs Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) June 21, 2021

BYU AD Tom Holmoe announces the creation of Built4Life, a “global career development program for BYU student athletes that will prepare them for life outside of BYU Athletics and help them take advantage of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. “ Jay Drew (@drewjay) June 17, 2021

The most significant development of the BYU Football Media Day so far is that there are now positions called Frodo and Joker on the defensive depth chart. pic.twitter.com/LhmXN01v1I Caleb Turner (@calebturner23) June 17, 2021

Comments from readers of Deseret News

Regardless of who is called the starter at the beginning of the season, in DI football it takes at least 2 quarterbacks to get through a season. Depth is the ingredient that separates the states of Alabamas and Ohio from the rest of the field. Halls’ ability to run will probably land him the start for Romney, but in Romneys previous games he was cool and confident and made important moves when they were needed. Any one of these guys is capable of beating Utah.

Ghost Writer

I thought Zach was the wrong choice last year. I will not propose or doubt the choice for 2021. But with this schedule, BYU may need more than one quarterback to get through the season.

Rick for the truth

