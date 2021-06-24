Kochi’s hockey field awaits justice – The New Indian Express





Express News Service KOCHI: Broken piles of concrete, mounds of construction debris, rusted iron bars and thick vegetation cover most of the grounds of Maharaja’s College, which once hosted many state and national hockey championships. After part of the field was converted into a working area for the Kochi Metro project, it has become a landfill for construction waste. The recent rain worsened the condition of the ground, making it swampy and uneven. Authorities have turned a blind eye to the abysmal state of the ground despite many indications, said Sunil D Emmatty, the former captain of the Kerala hockey team. The veteran joined other state-level hockey players and students in a protest on Wednesday, International Olympic Day. They held a ‘tap and dribble’ event that stretched from Ernakulam General Hospital to the grounds of Maharaja’s College. Later, the members sowed seeds on the soggy ground. “For those like me who have learned hockey on this ground, it is disheartening to see its dilapidated condition. The ground once hosted practice sessions for 200 girls and boys from the district during interschool, college, league and national competitions. Now most depend on makeshift land or space near UC College, Aluva. Many of them cannot afford it,” says Sunil. The ground was ideal for astroturf construction, which could have made it an ideal space to host national and international hockey tournaments. “The soil is soggy and it will take at least three months to dry. The trees along the field can be pruned to prevent branches from falling and also to let in sunlight to allow the soil to dry,” he says. He believes that the state authorities are not giving hockey the importance it deserves. Football and cricket are not the only games in our country, he says. “We can’t expect miracles to happen if our players don’t practice enough. Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh goes for the third Olympics of his career. We can build more such talents like him if we have the right space to train them. Building astroturf will also allow the government to build commercial basement spaces under the gallery,” Sunil added.

