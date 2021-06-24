Denver Hometown Hero Chauncey Billups, CSU Rams Star Becky Hammon, Get Closer to Becoming NBA Head Coach – CBS Denver





(CBS4)Becky Hammon and Chauncey Billups are one step closer to becoming NBA head coaches. The two Colorado products are finalists for the Portland Trail Blazers Head Coaching Job, with Hammon becoming the first woman to be in the final stages of an NBA coaching quest. Sources: Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike DAntononi is getting a second interview for the Portland job this week. Spurs assistant Becky Hammon met Monday for her second and Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups will also meet again with the Blazers this week. https://t.co/hvexakHlZ6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2021 Hammon has been the assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs for the past 7 seasons. She became the first woman to work as a coach in the NBA in 2014. Spurs head coach Greg Popovich saw her leadership skills in action when she played for the San Antonio Stars. “Of course I think a lot of her abilities that she took her on. It all started when I saw her play’ Popovich told CNN. “She was a leader, everyone on the team reacted to her, she was very confident, very competitive and she led the whole show. And when I got to know her and she was in our coaching meetings before she was hired, while she was injured for a season, we found out how good she is for the game, her innate understanding of what wins, what loses, what has to get there. to create a program. “So she has all the tools needed to be a great coach in our league.” She was a superstar for the Colorado State Rams, leading them to the NCAA tournament in 1996, 1998 and 1999 when the Rams made it to the Sweet 16. Hammon is also the only women’s basketball player to have her jersey retired from CSU. She would play in the WNBA for 16 seasons and won a bronze medal with the Russian national team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Billups grew up in Denver and played at George Washington High School before playing in college for the Colorado Buffaloes. Billups’ 17-year NBA career included two stops in Denver, including one where he led the Nuggets to the 2009 Western Conference Finals. He was also a five-time All-Star and earned the most valuable player honors in the 2004 NBA Finals. He now works as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers under head coach Tyronn Lue. When NBA games were suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lue spent seven weeks at the Billups home in Colorado to discuss coaching strategies. “I went to Denver [for] several weeks and we dove into it 4 or 5 hours a day”, Lue told the LA Times. “He’s really into drafting plays, which plays to play, he knows the system, knows the play-calls, and he’s done a great job.” There are also openings for head coaching with the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks.







