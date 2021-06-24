Tennis-Wimbledon welcomes crowds back after COVID-19 closure sluiting





LONDON (Reuters) – It may rain, umbrellas are as much a feature of the English summer as striped jackets and strawberries and cream, but the return of Wimbledon will set tennis fans in step with a spring, whatever the weather. The immaculate lawns of South West London were left untrodden last year when one of the highlights of the sports calendar was canceled for the first time in three-quarters of a century, another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. It may not be a regular service yet, the emphasis is still more on social distancing than socializing, but at least the game resumes with eager spectators who will be in attendance by the thousands next week. When Wimbledon was canceled last year, it was a bull’s eye for our sport. A terrible time, said three-time Wimbledon winner and ESPN analyst John McEnroe. So to have it back is incredible. The tournament is a government-approved pilot event with a minimum 50% capacity increasing to a full 15,000 attendance for the men’s and women’s singles finals at Center Court. Ticket holders must still show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full recovery from the virus, and wear face masks when moving around the premises, but not sitting. The organizers warned that some distance would be required, especially when managing any queues. The most famous queue of all – for returns and tickets on the day – has left the park and has gone virtual for the past year, like so many other things, selling via a mobile app and initially only to UK residents. Henman Hill, the grassy knoll outside Court One where large numbers of fans typically gather to watch matches on the big screen, will be open, but details about the numbers allowed are still sketchy. Players are limited to a maximum entourage of three and even the biggest names have to stay in approved hotels rather than the usual option of renting private residences in the upscale neighborhood. Those who usually live in London must also check into these so-called Wimbledon bubble hotels. The reaction from top players has been one of excitement to walk away again from the only Grand Slam tournament not held last year. It’s going to be an incredible event… It’s our Augusta National with how green it is, how much that tournament has brought in, noted the great American John Isner. Everyone will look forward to coming back there. Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, a 2019 women’s semifinalist, agreed it was sorely missed. I think the whole Wimbledon experience is something magical because we know the rules are quite strict, and this year it will be even stricter with all the protocols we have to follow, she said. But you’re just in white, you’re in such a beautiful venue, a historic venue, so all the atmosphere the fans create and just stepping on the pitch, it’s all the whole experience I’d say. Additional reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar

