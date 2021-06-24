Roy Evans (table tennis) – Wikipedia





Welsh table tennis player Roy Evans (born 8 October 1909 – 18 May 1998) was a Welsh professional table tennis player from Cardiff, he served as President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) from 1967 to 1987, it was during his time that he managed to promote participation of table tennis at the Olympics, this was achieved in 1984 and to start for the 1988 Seoul Games, Juan Antonio Samaranch, the then IOC president, awarded him the Olympic Order for his role after his successful 10-year battle for the recognition . Evans was named an honorary president of the organization in 1987 and was named an OBE in the 1972 Queen’s Birthday Honors list.[1][2][3] Biography [ edit ] Roy Evans was the son of the first treasurer of the Wales’ Association of Table Tennis, Morgan “Mog” Evans. He was born on October 8, 1909 in Cardiff, United Kingdom and died on May 8, 1998 in Cardiff at age 88. Roy played for Wales between 1931 and 1933 and became the honorary General Secretary of the Sports Board from 1933 to 1939 and was honored as General Secretary of the International Federation from 1951 to 1967 before holding the office of ITTF President for 20 years. He was later named honorary president for life in 1987.[1] Private life [ edit ] Evans met his future wife Nancy Jackson before a game against England in 1929, when the Welsh men and women were brought together for training in Cardiff, they married in 1933. Nancy was seventh in the world women’s table tennis ranking in 1938 In a book called Colored Pins on a Map, Evans said he had been to at least 50 countries promoting table tennis.[4][5] References [ edit ]



