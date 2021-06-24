When and where to watch live match broadcast?





England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming: With a view to their second consecutive win in the second T20I on Thursday, host nation England are looking to seal the three-game T20 series against Sri Lanka. Jos Buttler and Jason Roy took the England side to an eight-wicket victory in Cardiff on Wednesday night. Chasing a modest 130 for the win, the world’s top-ranked Twenty20 team drove home 17 balls over with Buttler undefeated at 68 from 55 balls and Jonny Bairstow undefeated at 13. Roy left for 36 from 22 balls thanks to a stunning capture by Danushka Gunathilaka. The second T20 will take place on Thursday at the same venue before the final game in Southampton on Saturday. The teams will then face each other in three one-day internationals from June 29. England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match details: When is the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match? The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will take place on Thursday 24th June. What are the times of the 2nd T20I game between England and Sri Lanka? The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match starts at 11pm IST. Where will the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match be played? The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played at the Sophie Gardens, Cardiff. Which TV channel is broadcasting the 2nd T20I England vs Sri Lanka match? The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be broadcast on Sony Six. Where to live stream England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match? The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app. Predicted XIs: EnglandPredicted XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (C and WK), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva / Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

