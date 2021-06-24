Cumberland claims D-II tennis title

23-6-2021

Goddard, Moran help boys’ team beat MSC for first championship since 2010

PAWTUCKET When the boys’ tennis team Cumberland High captured the Division II Championship in 2004, 2009 and 2010, the Clippers did so with an undefeated record and not much drama in the postseason.

Last Saturday afternoon at Slater Park, the Clippers celebrated their first D-II title in 11 years, but followed a different script to reach the top of their division.

After finishing in a tie for third in the standings with a 5-2 record, the Clippers put together a week to remember by winning their three playoff games, overthrowing the two teams that defeated them during beat the regular season.

Two days after ousting second-place North Kingstown in the semifinals, thanks to the heroism of seniors Evan Goddard and Brady Moran’s first doubles squad, the Clippers surprised the undefeated Mount Saint Charles Academy, 4-3, in a marathon fight that took two hours and 33 minutes.

With the score tied at 3-3, Goddard and Moran defeated the Mounties tandem of sophomore Nick Cave and freshman Peter Burke, as well as the afternoon heat, with scores of 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(5).

Goddard came to the decisive point and when he saw his return sailing between Cave and Burke, he dropped his racket, turned to the fence, where his teammates watched the action, and raised his arms in cheers.

That’s an ESPN moment, said Cumberland head coach Justin Kuncz. Those two teams are so evenly matched and (that game) could have gone either way, especially in the tiebreak. It was nerve-wracking, but it was all worth it.

Last week certainly included his share of ESPN moments for the Clippers, who had suffered a 5-2 loss to Mount and a 4-3 loss to NK during the regular season, but both teams took a 4-3 lead.

I told the guys for both games: Nobody expects you to win, Kuncz said. No one. The only people who expect you to win are the ones here on this bus. Use that to your advantage. And they did. These guys never gave up, even though there were so many times that they could have.

The Mounties, who finished with a 10-1 record with five shutouts, took a 2-0 lead by taking the third singles and third doubles, but the Clippers cut that deficit in half when luminary Luke Cunningham rolled to a 6. -2, 6-2 win over MSC junior Daniel Corrao.

It took a while for anyone else to finish their match, but Cumberland junior Troy Marsh was able to give his team a win that was just what the doctor ordered by beating Mounts Michael Burke by scores of 6-3, 4-6 , and 6-2,

Troy was huge, Kuncz added. As the courts were set up, he was all alone. All the fans gathered in this area, and he quietly arranged things. You really didn’t realize how well he was doing until he got so excited in the second set and was totally into it.

That game that nobody really knows about was the key, Kuncz continued, because it brought us back to 2-2 and it could have been 3-1, and that’s a whole different story after that point.

Both teams then traded the next two points as the Clippers second doubles juniors Hunter Pinske and Ryan Caetano recorded a 6-1, 6-1 win, but the Mounties won the second singles despite Cumberland junior Jack Proctor having a solid performance in his 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 loss.

That shifted all attention to the first doubles match, which was in the initial phase of the third set. Cave and Burke had a 4-1 lead, but then Goddard and Moran began their magical comeback.

I was feeling a little tired, but when we got that set to 4-2 I looked at Brady, we closed our eyes and we knew we were going to come back and win, said Goddard. All the fatigue left my body and all the adrenaline just filled it.

This is how a championship game should end with the seventh point and a tiebreak in the third set, said veteran MSC head coach Richard Lawrence. It went back and forth, back and forth. No regrets. The kids were fantastic, and Cumberland was fantastic. I would have loved to be on the other side of that tiebreak, but it was a really great way to end the season.

Two days before toppling the Mounties, the Clippers beat the Skippers by watching their third double tandem of junior Nicholas Boisvert and Colin Rainey make a 3-3 draw with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 win. to obtain.

Cunningham gave Cumberland the first point by winning 6-1, 6-0 in his game. Goddard and Moran won another three-set thriller, this time 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4, and Pinske and sophomore Dylan Cardoso grabbed their second doubles, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

The Clippers, who finished their season with an 8-2 point and a five-game winning streak, also took a 4-2 victory over Classical in the quarterfinals of the past few weeks.