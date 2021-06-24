Sports
Cheers! How a Briton helped de Bretagne hockey club grow
Helen Trehoret maps out why she founded a hockey club in France – and is now looking for a part-time club coach
I’ve played hockey wherever I’ve ended up: Cirencester, Plymouth and Australia to name a few places. My husband, who has played hockey for most of the past 15 years, decided we had to go back to France. After practicing the sport for so long, I knew it would mean the end of practicing the sport, which is not so big on the other side of the Channel.
It was probably the right time to take a break; it had taken up a little too much of my life, according to my non-hockey-playing husband.
We moved to Brittany, but fate wanted me to move to a town that had just opened a hockey club, Quimperois, an indoor club and the only one in the county.
After several seasons with the club, it started to grow, with a strong under-12 squad and an adult squad. We moved again, to the same county, and I was faced with the prospect of no hockey, but after some grumbling to an English friend, we decided to open a new club.
French is known for many things; strikes, cheese and wine. But what they also do well is promote sports. Opening a club was easy. The French Hockey Federation gave us a one-year deferral of payment so we could keep the money for equipment.
The other excellent thing the French do is that all sports facilities are free to rent if you are an official club. I couldn’t believe it when I heard this. It’s kept our subs low, operating at $50 a year, and it’s a useful tool for motivating people to get involved.
In 2017 we opened Hockey Club Pagan in the small village of Guissny, Finistere. We had motivation and equipment in our first year, but it wasn’t easy. Can you imagine convincing the French that hockey exists and that they really should play it? Football has an extreme grip on France, so it was a constant battle. Sometimes only two children showed up for a session, while the adult session was immediately successful.
At the end of the 2018 season, the French won the Football World Cup, the children in our club promptly left to join the football club except for one. All the adults also left, except four.
I had my reservations and was wondering if it could go on. I had spent the season in May and June before going to local elementary schools to do free hockey sessions and tasters, hoping the word would spread. I rolled the dice for the season and opened a few more sessions. We had two in my village, one aged three to five and one for children under 10.
Miraculously, people came. A slow trickle of children registered. It was whispered that hockey exists and that it was fun. We have now registered 33 people, from a starting count of five and have three junior and one adult team.
I am still amazed.
By creating another section in a local village, I’ve created a league and the goal is to have the three teams under 10 play against each other. After all, the closest team is two hours away.
It hasn’t been an easy ride. I doubt my sanity, but I pull it off. I started the club as president, financial officer and coach. As the club has developed, parents and adults have stepped forward to help me and I have also found kit sponsors.
Our under 10 team played their first tournament. We were a bit of a patchwork quilt. But they played well and won games. They enjoyed it too. We’ve created enough buzz to get sponsors on board and the kids love their kit.
We can still only play indoors and the fields are often made of concrete. It affects the sticks and it hurts when you fall. But you only do it once. And we always have our annual beach tournament on the coast.
This club has grown and continues to grow. A boy plays like he’s been playing for years. I think he will be integrated into the regional team and it’s players like this that really inspire me to keep going. It will be a proud moment for the other talented juniors when they dribble past me!
The adult section has also really improved. You can’t imagine being the only one who knows the rules of a game and tries to explain it in a second language. Of course, there is a lot of talk about being English, cheating and making up the rules.
Now we want to hire a coach/development officer and the goal is to sign up more players and keep beating the drum.
Vacancy: Coaching hockey abroad
We have money for a hockey coach 18 hours a week.
To introduce walking hockey, develop the children’s hockey section and adults, develop hockey cycles in local schools and the department team.
A younger coach would be better. Speaking French is helpful, but we can work on that. Just dynamic. Organized. Qualified (diploma is an asset). Have a car and love the outdoors (as Finistere is quite a country place).
All questions to [email protected]
Do you have an idea for a feature film or story from around the world? Contact us!
