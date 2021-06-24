2021 British Grand Prix at Silverstone gets green light for full capacity





Silverstone and Formula 1 have announced that there will be a packed crowd at this year’s British Grand Prix, after the event was included in the UK Governments Event Research Programme. A statement released on Thursday read: “We are pleased to confirm that the 2021 Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix has entered the final phase of the UK Governments Event Research Program (ERP) allowing a full house for the event between the 16th and 18th. July. Ticket holders will be asked to provide either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at Silverstone or proof of full vaccination with the second dose at least 14 days prior to the first day of entry into the British Grand Prix has been received. . “The Silverstone team will work closely with the ERP experts and in particular the Director of Health in Northamptonshire on the specific entry conditions that will ensure the event is secure and will provide these details to cardholders over the next ten days.”

Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO said: “It is fantastic news that Silverstone will be a full capacity event and it will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans attending our first event Sprint event at the Saturday and the main event on Sunday. “I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Secretaries of State, Oliver Dowden and Michael Gove and Silverstone Managing Director, Stuart Pringle for their tireless work to achieve this great result. All drivers and teams I am very much looking forward to Silverstone and we can’t wait to be there in July. READ MORE: Check out the track changes to improve overtaking at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit Silverstone Managing Director Stuart Pringle said: This is something we’ve all been working towards for months and I can’t wait to welcome another full house to Silverstone in July. Many of our fans have transferred their tickets from 2020, but they are now well placed to enjoy what will surely be one of the highlights of the summer. My thanks go to the Minister of Culture and his team from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for their tireless commitment to the sports sector, as well as to the Prime Minister, Michael Gove and the teams in No. 10 and the Cabinet Bureau to recognize what a great, safe opportunity the British Grand Prix presents to show the world how Britain has gotten itself back on track after battling the pandemic.

