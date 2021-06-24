Sports
New Zealand braves India and the English weather to claim the inaugural cricket World Test Championship
LONDON: How typical is that English summer rain and murky conditions would conspire to affect the passage of the inaugural World Test Championship in Southampton over its five days. Had the International Cricket Council not decided to allocate a reserve day, the match would have ended in a draw, with no outright champion.
As it was, the rain stopped on the sixth day and the sun came out of hiding, enabling a full day of play in which New Zealand triumphed in a tense atmosphere as their bowlers made good use of a helpful pitch and experienced batsmen brought them home sawing with a mature and patient display. They are worthy winners of the trophy, which brought them $1.6 million and India $800,000.
This was a welcome outcome for an event, first proposed in 2009, that was dogged by a checkered launch, ceasing previous attempts to introduce it in 2011 and 2014.
These two teams competing to become outright Test Match champions earned that status through a points-based system that measures the performance, as of August 1, 2019, of nine Test match-playing teams, in a set number of series.
The ICC’s intention was for the teams to play eight Test series, but the busy cricket calendar, combined with political considerations, would allow only six. This created a framework in which each team had to play three home and away series, with 72 games and 27 series. The pandemic struck mid-cycle and not all teams were able to play six series.
A total of 120 points are offered for all series regardless of the number of scheduled matches within the series, dividing the 120 by the number of scheduled matches. For example, a run of five games yielded 24 points for a win and a run of two games yielded 60 points for a win. The two teams with the highest number of points qualify to compete for the title of world champion in a playoff test.
In November 2020, as the impact of the pandemic became apparent, the ICC introduced a points system, where the number of points a team accumulates is divided by the total it is contesting. On this basis, India came forward with 72.5 percent and New Zealand with 63.6 percent.
Somewhat confusingly, the ICC also produces a rating of test teams over a three- to four-year cycle, using a different points system, dividing the number of points earned by the number of matches to generate an average, called a rating. Fortunately, New Zealand and India are currently the top-rated teams, so there can be little discussion about their respective rights to be at Southampton.
The ICC’s aim in designing the World Test Championship points system to be in place between 2019 and 2021 was to encourage teams to place greater emphasis on winning matches and to revitalize Test cricket bilaterally.
However, the system is far from perfect. While the ICCs have no control over the fact that India and Pakistan have not played a Test series against each other since 2007, current and past cricketers such as Michael Holding have criticized the fact that a five-game win counts for less. then a win in a two-game series.
In addition, the pinning of the World Test Champion title on a single match was criticized well before the game, which is vulnerable to local conditions, as illustrated in Southampton. The Indian head coach is not alone in saying a three-game series would be more appropriate, but the ICC says there is no time to fit this into the calendar.
Criticism of the points system has been listened to. The next cycle, which begins on August 1, 2021, starting with England v India, will ensure that each match is worth the same number of points, reportedly a maximum of 12 per match, with teams ranked by percentage point system. With this simplified system, teams can be compared at any time, as they have probably played a different number of series and matches.
The effort to enhance bilateral male test cricket has some limitations. In addition, the three other male Test-playing nations Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe are eager to test themselves at the highest level, but don’t play enough of the longer form of the game to allow this in the near future.
Naming an outright winner in this inaugural WTC final will boost its status and acceptance, and will allay some of the criticisms that have been leveled at it. Future debates will likely focus on the points system, where to play the final, and trajectories for expanding the number of teams, rather than whether it should exist at all.
Indian captain Virat Kohli, a staunch supporter of Test cricket, was cheered by spectators for saying this during the presentation ceremony. India is a titan in the world of cricket, but despite this, the holders of the ICC’s three cricket trophies highlights are the West Indies, England and New Zealand. Whether this order changes, we will find out in the next cycle.
