Chandler football staff roles change after key assistant’s death





It’s been a rough summer for Chandler’s soccer team, without Chris Chick, who passed away on May 27 at age 42, the offensive line coach/weight room leader/run game coordinator. Chick is on everyone’s mind. He has featured prominently on the program in Chandler’s last six state championships, including the last five in a row. He was highly respected by his coaching colleagues in the state. But the coaches and players have been productive. The five-time defending state champions have won two major 7-on-7 passing tournaments and have shifted a number of coaching staff roles. Head coach Rick Garretson said former Cardinals offensive lineman Leonard Davis and Sam Mafua will take over the offensive line and defensive coordinator Steve Vaught will lead the weight room. Garretson said Nate Arnold and Davis will assist Vaught in the weight room, which was Chick’s home away from home. Leonard, who made the Pro Bowl when he played for the Dallas Cowboys and now lives in Chandler, is in his sophomore year with the team. Last season, he coached the freshmen, but was with the Wolves in the Open Division playoffs. Mafua has been with Chandler on the varsity staff for two years. Chandler is the only school in Arizona to be in the top 25 in the nation in MaxPrep’s early rankings. The Wolves are number 19. Now that California schools are having a fall season, the top of the rankings is heavy with those traditional forces, with Santa Ana Mater Dei leading the way at No. 1. Chandler finished in the top 10 in the nation after going undefeated for second. consecutive season under Garretson. Garretson has never lost a game since he took over from Shaun Aguano, now the running backs coach for the state of Arizona. “Preseason rankings are always interesting to me because they are generally based on what your team brings back and the success of the previous season,” said Garretson. “That said, we are proud to represent the state of Arizona at the No. 19 spot in the MaxPreps Preseason Top 25.” To suggest ideas for human stories and other news, you can reach Obert at [email protected] or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert. Support local journalism: subscribe to azcentral.com today







