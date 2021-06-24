Sports
Wimbledon hopes to turn casual viewers into tennis fanatics with AI-powered digital services
The goal of Wimbledon’s digital endeavors has always been to be the best for tennis around the world.
The tournament attracted 614 million television viewers in 2019, but only half a million were lucky enough to have tickets to enter the pristine grounds of the All-England Club (AELTC) in South West London.
Television broadcasts, mobile apps and official websites have all been essential in reaching this huge audience and maintaining Wimbledons status as the most prestigious of the four Grand Slam sporting events.
Another Wimbledon
After last year’s cancellation due to Covid, the 2021 Championships will continue with some differences. Firstly, the traditional queue will not continue, all tickets have been sold online and there are fewer of them to go around.
The UK government will allow 21,000 spectators onto the site each day, about half the normal capacity, with the women’s and men’s finals allowing a crowd of 15,000 on Center Court. This limited capacity means it’s more important than ever to bring the Wimbledon experience to life with stats, live commentary and video highlights.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Wimbledon attracts people who are not tennis fans, or even sports fans, especially in the UK where it is a cultural event. The queue, Pimms and lemonade and strawberries and cream are sewn into the fabric of the idealized image of the quintessential British summer.
In a year when fewer people than ever can visit SW19, the AELTC wants to ensure it attracts not only existing fans, but also newcomers.
The organization has been working with IBM for 32 years, with the company responsible for much of the digital infrastructure of tournaments. In recent years, cloud and AI technologies have become an integral part of everything from the official website to data collection and analysis.
Machine Learning is even used to intelligently capture and edit social media highlights packs, using visual and audio recognition capabilities, combined with statistical analysis, to create the most entertaining clips possible.
New features for casual fans
This year, IBM is using its cloud and AI technology to create new digital services that will give even casual fans a better understanding of what’s happening.
IBM Power Rankings uses AI to analyze recent matches, stats, media commentary and other data sources to give an idea of which players, not just the big names like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, are in shape and expected to do well .
The standings are updated every day of the tournament, along with predictive insights such as where a disruption is likely to occur and the odds of winning for each match.
It is hoped that fans will find new favorites in these Power Rankings and add them to their starred player lists. Once they’ve done this, IBM’s AI will deliver personalized content and even suggest players that fans may want to follow.
We know how challenging tennis can be to follow and understand, especially for those who don’t follow the sport year-round, explains Alexandra Willis, Head of Communications, Content and Digital, AELTC. By creating these three new features, the IBM Power Rankings, the Pre-Match Insights, and the personalized recommendations and highlights, we hope to make it easier for fans to know who to follow and get more value from their experience with us. to get.
in 2022 Wimbledon will hopefully be back to full capacity and the queue will be at full strength. Perhaps some fans who see the action on television this year would like to join in next year.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]