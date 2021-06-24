Wimbledon hopes to turn casual viewers into tennis fanatics with AI-powered digital services

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 10: Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates on championship point during the … [+] Men’s singles final against Milos Raonic of Canada on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The goal of Wimbledon’s digital endeavors has always been to be the best for tennis around the world.

The tournament attracted 614 million television viewers in 2019, but only half a million were lucky enough to have tickets to enter the pristine grounds of the All-England Club (AELTC) in South West London.

Television broadcasts, mobile apps and official websites have all been essential in reaching this huge audience and maintaining Wimbledons status as the most prestigious of the four Grand Slam sporting events.

Another Wimbledon

After last year’s cancellation due to Covid, the 2021 Championships will continue with some differences. Firstly, the traditional queue will not continue, all tickets have been sold online and there are fewer of them to go around.

The UK government will allow 21,000 spectators onto the site each day, about half the normal capacity, with the women’s and men’s finals allowing a crowd of 15,000 on Center Court. This limited capacity means it’s more important than ever to bring the Wimbledon experience to life with stats, live commentary and video highlights.

Wimbledon attracts people who are not tennis fans, or even sports fans, especially in the UK where it is a cultural event. The queue, Pimms and lemonade and strawberries and cream are sewn into the fabric of the idealized image of the quintessential British summer.

In a year when fewer people than ever can visit SW19, the AELTC wants to ensure it attracts not only existing fans, but also newcomers.

The organization has been working with IBM for 32 years, with the company responsible for much of the digital infrastructure of tournaments. In recent years, cloud and AI technologies have become an integral part of everything from the official website to data collection and analysis.

Machine Learning is even used to intelligently capture and edit social media highlights packs, using visual and audio recognition capabilities, combined with statistical analysis, to create the most entertaining clips possible.

New features for casual fans

This year, IBM is using its cloud and AI technology to create new digital services that will give even casual fans a better understanding of what’s happening.

IBM Power Rankings uses AI to analyze recent matches, stats, media commentary and other data sources to give an idea of ​​which players, not just the big names like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, are in shape and expected to do well .

The standings are updated every day of the tournament, along with predictive insights such as where a disruption is likely to occur and the odds of winning for each match.

It is hoped that fans will find new favorites in these Power Rankings and add them to their starred player lists. Once they’ve done this, IBM’s AI will deliver personalized content and even suggest players that fans may want to follow.

We know how challenging tennis can be to follow and understand, especially for those who don’t follow the sport year-round, explains Alexandra Willis, Head of Communications, Content and Digital, AELTC. By creating these three new features, the IBM Power Rankings, the Pre-Match Insights, and the personalized recommendations and highlights, we hope to make it easier for fans to know who to follow and get more value from their experience with us. to get.

in 2022 Wimbledon will hopefully be back to full capacity and the queue will be at full strength. Perhaps some fans who see the action on television this year would like to join in next year.