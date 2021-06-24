Facing multiple sexual abuse allegations, former hockey coach Tom Adrahtas says ‘It’s not true’ – CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — More men are now coming forward accusing a former Illinois youth hockey coach of sexual assault. In May, CBS 2 Investigators reported on decades of abuse and the failure of those in power to stop it, all the way down to the university level.

CBS 2 researcher Dave Savini found the coach, Tom “Chico” Adrahtas, outside his gated Florida home, surrounded by palm trees. Adrahtas wore a 2016 Chicago Cubs championship t-shirt and took out trash.

Adrahtas declined to answer some questions related to sexual abuse allegations dating back decades from former players.

Mike Sacks was only a minor when he said it happened to him.

“Here I was molested by my hockey coach when I was 16,” Sacks said as he stood in front of the house in Lisle where Adrahtas lived.

Sacks said he was a teenager in the 1980s when Adrahtas blindfolded and tied him up in a pitch-black room. The coach, Sacks said, told him that a woman named Sheila would come into the room for a sexual encounter. Other former players, from different decades and different teams, said Adrahtas did the same to them.

“He called her Sheila. That was the name used,” said Chris Jensen, who is one of the players who believe “Sheila” was actually the coach.

CBS 2 researcher Dave Savini, while questioning Adrahtas, told him that the former players believe Adrahtas was cheating on them and that he was actually “Sheila.” used to be.

“They’re wrong,” Adrahtas said. He denied being ‘Sheila’.

“He threatened me. He threatened me,” Sacks said of the coach. “If I didn’t, he would stop helping my career. That’s how I understood it.”

Adrahtas was a top coach and his victims believe the record on the ice has led to abuse complaints being ignored by those who could have stopped him. The former players say Adrahtas should have been stopped by the American Hockey Association of Illinois, USA Hockey and the University of Minnesota, where Adrahtas was also accused of carrying out the “Sheila” scam on college players.

When asked what he thought of his former players’ accusations, Adrahtas did not answer.

Mike Sacks is still struggling with the trauma.

“I just remember wanting to die,” Sacks said.

When asked to comment on these allegations, Adrahtas said, “It’s not true” and drove off.

Since CBS 2 Investigators first reported on the coach, a lawsuit has been filed and now amended with new victims added.

A new accuser is a former National Hockey League (NHL) player – a Stanley Cup champion. He told us about the abuse and his complaints that were ignored. We will share his story Thursday evening at 10 pm

American hockey statement:

There have been two investigations into the allegations of abuse by Tom Adrahtas conducted by the US Center for SafeSport, and the investigations and results are detailed below. As I believe you are aware, the US Center for SafeSport has exclusive jurisdiction to investigate and resolve allegations of sexual misconduct or abuse within US hockey programs. USA Hockey is not allowed to conduct independent investigations into these matters.

On September 12, 2018, USA Hockey received a report (forwarded to USA Hockey by the ACHA – American Collegiate Hockey Association) from a former player detailing sexual abuse by Adrahtas from 1983-85. Our employees immediately reported the matter to the Center for SafeSport and acknowledged receipt of the report to the former player who made the report. The following day, the Center for SafeSport issued a temporary suspension of Adrahtas and USA Hockey immediately notified the ACHA and Robert Morris University of the suspension. Adrahtas remained suspended and ineligible to participate in programs approved by USA Hockey (as well as all sports covered by the USOPC) during the investigation. On June 1, 2020, the Center issued its decision declaring that Adrahtas was permanently ineligible “from participating, in any capacity, in any event, in any program, activity or competition authorized by, organized by or under the auspices of the United States Olympic Games & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), the USOPC-recognized national governing bodies, a local affiliate as defined by the Code, or a High Performance Management Organization (HPMO), or in any facility under the jurisdiction of the same.”

In May 2020, an article alleged that other individuals within the United States Hockey Division for Illinois (AHAI) were aware of and failed to report Adrahtas’ abuse in the 1980s, and that a player in 2010 received a written report from the had filed abuse with AHAI. The article claimed that Jim Smith, former president of AHAI and then secretary of USA Hockey, was one of those who knew about the Adrahtas allegations in the 1980s and was made aware of the 2010 report. USA Hockey reported those allegations to the Center for SafeSport for investigation. Following its investigation, the Center for SafeSport issued administrative closures on April 8, 2021 regarding Jim Smith and the other former or current AHAI representatives who allegedly failed to report Adrahtas’ abuse. The notice closing the case contained no negative findings or conclusions regarding Jim Smith or any of the AHAI representatives who would be aware of it and that no action would be taken.

Statement from the University of Minnesota:

The University of Minnesota expects its coaches, administrators, faculty and staff to report allegations of misconduct so that the university can investigate them fully and confidentially. We also expect our leaders at all levels to promptly and fully address findings of misconduct. These steps are essential to building a culture that prevents sexual misconduct and responds seriously when concerns are raised. Each member of the university community shares a responsibility to each other: to provide safe and respectful learning and workplace environments so that we can all reach our full potential. With this in mind, the findings outlined in this study, even after 35 years, are troubling.

This investigation was an important step, even if it was conducted decades after the alleged activity. It is important that the university looks to the past: has the university addressed and stopped inappropriate behavior? Has the university supported prompt and complete reporting of misconduct? Has the university facilitated the many steps needed to address the human consequences of behaviors that often leave lasting wounds?

The University has taken significant steps in the years since the events described here to ensure that any allegations of misconduct are promptly reported and thoroughly investigated. University policy is strong and clearly prohibits sexual misconduct; President Gabel continues his institution-wide commitment to the President’s Initiative to Prevent Sexual Misconduct, including training for university staff and students; mandatory reporting obligations for teachers and staff are clearly indicated; and anonymous reporting options exist to create and maintain a culture of safety and respect.

We greatly respect and appreciate those who contributed to this research. Telling your story — especially so long after events are said to have happened — can be painful and disruptive. Those who came forward are to be commended for their strength and willingness to help us pursue the truth.

Finally, the university has resources available to anyone who has experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct. We hope that all members of our university community will turn to the Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Office and the Aurora Center for confidential support.

