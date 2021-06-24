Eight Wildcats Named Phil Steele Preseason All-SEC

Phil Steele’s College Football Preview has named eight Kentucky football players to its preseason All-Southeastern Conference teams, it announced this week.

Offensive, senior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard was named to the first team while junior all-purpose player Wan’Dale Robinson and junior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. were named to the third team. On defense, senior security Yusuf Corker deserved honor of second team, senior nose guard Marquan McCall and senior inside linebacker DeAndre Square were on third team and junior outside linebacker Jordan Wright was a choice for the fourth team. Senior Point Returner Josh Ali was appointed specialist in the second team.

Kinnard, a 6-foot-5, 338-pound offensive lineman from Knoxville, Tennessee, continues to earn national accolades after being rated by Pro Football Focus as the best run-blocking tackle in college football for 2021. The senior played in 33 career games with 26 consecutive starts and in 2020 he scored 88 percent in 10 regular season games with 40 knockdown blocks and 138 blocks on the attack. He was also a candidate for the Outland Trophy, which is given to college football’s top interior lineman.

He has also received Athlon Sports first-team All-SEC honors this season. In addition, he was named a preseason second-team All-American by Phil Steele.

Rodriguez, a 5-11, 224-pounder from McDonough, Georgia, led the Cats in 2020 with 785 yards and 11 touchdowns, despite missing two games due to COVID-19 protocols. The powerback had four 100-yard rushing games, including three of the last four games he was available for, and was nearly impossible to take down. He made a total of 105 consecutive carries without being tackled behind the line of scrimmage and achieved positive yardage on 116 of his 119 total attempts. He delivered a career-best 149 yards vs. Vanderbilt on November 14 and led the SEC in yards per attempt at 6.6. Overall, he ranked fifth in the SEC in rushing yards per game (87.2). Rodriguez currently has 1,361 fast careers, ranking 27th in school history.

He was also recently named a preseason All-SEC second-team pick by Athlon Sports.

Robinson, a 5-10, 183-pound all-purpose player from Frankfort, Kentucky, returned to his home school in 2021 after playing two seasons in Nebraska. He will be eligible to play immediately after new NCAA transfer law is passed, allowing athletes in all sports to transfer once without having to sit.

In Nebraska last season, Robinson led the Huskers with 51 catches and 461 receiving yards, despite playing only eight games and splitting duties on the run back. He placed fourth on the team with 240 rushing yards and led Nebraska with 696 all-purpose yards. He was on the Paul Hornung Award Watch List and he earned the conference coaches honorable mention All-Big Ten awards. Robinson was fourth in the Big Ten and 23rd nationally with 6.4 receptions per game, the fourth highest average in the country for an underclassman.

Robinson made his name nationally as a freshman in 2019, catching 40 passes for 443 yards and two touchdowns as he rushed for 340 yards and three scores. The 40 catches and 443 receiving yards were the most by a true freshman in Nebraska history. He also had a total of 1,029 all-purpose yards as a true freshman, taking second on the team and the third-highest total ever by a true freshman from Husker.

For his versatility and playing ability, he was named a freshman All-American in the second team, an honorable mention All-Big Ten roster, and was a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He was also one of four national finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, which is presented to the country’s most versatile player.

Earlier this spring, Robinson earned preseason All-SEC third team honors by Athlon Sports.

Corker, a 6-0, 204 pounder from McDonough, Georgia, has played in 37 games with 24 straight starts for safety. As a junior, he finished second on the team in tackles (77) in 2020 behind the NFL’s first-round draft pick Jamin Davis . He also added 2.5 tackles for losses, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble, earning All-SEC Second Team honors from Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele.

Off the field, Corker was named to the 2020 Dean’s List and SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll. He graduated with a degree in economics in May and is currently working on a second degree in communications.

McCall, 6-3, 357-pounder from Detroit, has played in 31 games in his career, including 10 last season at Nose Guard. He earned starting orders vs. Missouri, Georgia and South Carolina and went on to total 22 tackles, a tackle for loss, a fumble at recovery and a half sack in his junior season.

Square, a 6-1, 221-pound inside linebacker also from Detroit, played in 36 career games with 22 starting orders, including 10 starts as a junior last season. The team captain was third on the team in total tackles in 2020 with 60, second on the team with four quarterback rushes, and also charted 2.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup, and a fumble at recovery.

The senior also earned Athlon’s fourth-team All-SEC honors from the preseason.

Wright, a 6-5, 225-pound junior from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has played in 33 career games, including all 11 games in 2020 with outside linebacker. He turned heads last season after a total of 45 tackles, 5.5 tackles for losses, four pass breakups, two quarterback rushes, three forced fumbles, two fumbles and an interception. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for helping the UK post a 24-2 over Mississippi state after a pass interception returned for a touchdown; a career-high tying six tackles; a career-best two tackles for loss (-9 yards), including a quarterback sack; and a breach.

Ali, a 6-0, 190 lb. wide receiver and point returnee from Hollywood, Florida, is a “super senior” and four-year letter winner taking advantage of the additional year of NCAA eligibility due to COVID-19. He played in 45 games, including 24 in a row. As a specialist, Ali has been the UK’s top punt returner for the past two seasons, making a combined 20 point returns for 150 yards.

Ali graduated in May with a degree in community and leadership development and is currently working on a second degree in communications.

He was named the fourth team All-SEC specialist of the preseason by Athlon.

Seven home games at Kroger Field mark Kentucky’s 2021 football schedule. The Wildcats will begin the season on September 4 against the ULM Warhawks, the first of three consecutive home games. Missouri arrives in Lexington on September 11 for the first conference game of the year before Chattanooga wraps up home standings on September 18.

Visit UKFootballTix.comfor great deals on tickets and more information. Prefer to speak with an expert? Fans can work with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by: request a call or by contacting the UK sales office at (800) 928-2287 (option 1).