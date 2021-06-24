Sourav Ganguly on test cricket: the biggest names in cricket have a successful test record, it’s still the ultimate format: Sourav Ganguly





Sourav Ganguly calls Test cricket the ultimate format. | Photo credit: BCCL Essentials Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has hailed Test cricket as the ultimate format Sourav Ganguly is one of the most successful batsmen for India in Tests Sourav Ganguly said Test cricket is the biggest platform for a player to make an impact Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has hailed Test cricket as the ultimate game format. The BCCI president spoke about the game’s longest and oldest draft while interacting with Star Sports after Wednesday’s World Test Championship (WTC) final. Ganguly stressed the importance of test cricket and said that almost all cricket greats of the past have had great test records. Test cricket is back in the spotlight after an intriguing battle in the WTC final between India and New Zealand. With two days of play washed away by the rain, most didn’t expect a result in the summit clash. New Zealand, however, seized the opportunity on the reserve day with both hands to come out on top and take the elusive test club for the first time ever. Ganguly stressed the importance of the longest format and said it is the biggest stage for a player to make an impact. The BCCI president said Test cricket was the ultimate format when he started playing the game and it is still the ultimate format when it comes to international cricket. Ganguly was the first Indian to score a century at the iconic Lord’s Stadium during his test debut in 1996. “When we started playing cricket in our youth, test cricket was the ultimate cricket format and I think it is still the ultimate format. That’s why it’s called test cricket,” said Ganguly on star sport. “I think if a player wants to be successful and make his/her mark on the game, Test cricket is the biggest platform you can get,” he added. The former India captain added that people always remember players who did well in Test Cricket, pointing out how nearly all the greats of the game had successful Test careers. “People will remember those players forever, who play well and make runs in Test matches. If you see all the big names in cricket, all the greats in the last 40-50 years, they’ve all had successful Test records,” said Ganguly. Ganguly, one of the most successful batsmen for India, played 113 tests and scored 7212 runs at an average of 42.17 including 16 hundreds and 35 half-centuries.

