Antonio Gibson’s Growth Could Fuel Washington Football Team Attack – Washington Blog

ASHBURN, Va. — The improvement was obvious, even if it was just a spring exercise with shoulder pads tucked away in a storage room. The Washington Football Team ran Antonio Gibson back to the end in a tight zone, pressing the line of scrimmage, then making a tight cut outside for a five-yard gain.

It wasn’t a spectacular move, but a remarkable one for this reason: Running backs coach Randy Jordan said Gibson would have immediately cut the field a year ago for maybe a two win. Gibson now knows better where to be — and when. And he knows how to set up defenders.

“It’s day and night,” Jordan said.

That’s why Washington is excited about Gibson now that the season is over — and that’s why he’s going to be intriguing this season, and then some, for fantasy football players. As a rookie, transitioning from mostly receiver in college, Gibson rushed for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In his first eight games, he averaged 4.34 yards per carry with seven runs of 10 yards or more. In his last six games — he missed two due to a turf injury — Gibson averaged 5.05 yards per carry with 14 runs of 10 yards or more.

“Last year was another learning curve for me,” Gibson said. “I got the hang of it as the season went on and I started to show progress. But … I feel like I should be able to show a lot of different things this year.”

Washington’s coaches hope the offense will benefit from the addition of players such as curators Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and third-round pick Dyami Brown. They hope the offense was strengthened by, among other things, a second-round tackle from Sam Cosmi and the signing of veteran left tackle Charles Leno Jr.

But Gibson’s continued rise will be equally important to Washington’s attack.

“You can see he’s matured, got a better sense and understanding,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said of Gibson at the mini camp this month. “Those natural instincts you’re looking for, the intangibles that guys who’ve played all their careers in the positions naturally have. You’re starting to see that come to light with Antonio. It’s exciting.”

Gibson improved as a rookie, especially in how he ran through the hole. He walked more upright early in the season, averaging just 1.44 yards from contact, according to ESPN Stats & Information. In the last five games he averaged 1.79 – a sign that he had matured but still had room to improve in this area. He also created more space; in the first five games, he averaged 2.44 yards for contact, compared to 3.4 the rest of the season.

Washington also hopes for more improvement in the passing game. Gibson caught 36 passes last season. Whether or not he catches more passes this season, the hope is to use him in more passing situations — or to run a wider variety of routes.

“The most important thing for him is to keep making progress, not only as a runner, but also as a pass-catcher,” Jordan said. “That’s something we haven’t really tapped into[to] a lot of.”

It’s not all about his hands — Gibson showed he’s a good catch. In spring practice, he caught strides in traffic along the seam, on slanted routes and on wheeled routes out of the backfield. Jordan said it’s also a lot about the subtleties: where he aligns, what his splits are, and how to run the route at the NFL level.

“The more chances he has to do it, [the better] he’ll get there…”, Jordan said.

Gibson also said he is confident about the toe injury that sidelined him for two games. He participated in all training sessions open to the media this off-season and showed no apparent ill effects from the injury.

Gibson didn’t need surgery on the toe, but said: “Definitely something to keep an eye on. I’m cutting and running at full speed, making cuts that I have to make. … But I definitely have to watch and make sure I stay up on my treatment so nothing goes south.”

To help, Gibson said he was training this off-season at EXOS in Dallas. EXOS’ Performance Director Brent Callaway said they are taking a holistic approach, focusing not only on training, but also physical therapy and nutrition. They worked with Gibson’s toe, but then focused on other aspects, preparing him for the season and continuing to work on his nutrition. Callaway said Gibson was already good in those areas.

Gibson also received his college degree from Memphis, becoming the first male member on both his maternal and paternal sides of the family to do so. He also welcomed a daughter.

“He was already an adult child when we took him out of Memphis,” Callaway said. “He’s a man now. He’s a man with a career who understands what he has to do to get ahead. He’s changed there. Physically he hasn’t changed. It’ll be very nice to see where he’ll be in the next three Four Watching him over the year and watching him accelerate away from safety and do things a 230lb player shouldn’t be able to do…that’s always eye-catching.

“He still has a lot of speed and still has a lot of direction to change. Now it’s about getting that in the right shape so there are no lingering problems with his foot.”

That’s why, with all the changes that took place during Washington’s attack, Gibson’s maturity in decline could be perhaps the biggest boost.