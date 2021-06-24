The best bookmakers for football fans

However, you don’t have to wait weeks to bet. Instead, take the time to choose a quality bookmaker. Then you perfect your skills over time.

Lucky for you, this article describes some of the best sportsbooks for football betting. All you have to do is choose the right one for you. Sounds good? Let’s start.

1-Bet365

Bet365 is a major brand in online betting. Founded in 2000, this Stoke City-based company has grown to become one of the largest football sports books in the world. The company is a major sponsor of football teams such as Stoke City, Leicester and Newcastle.

Unlike many established bookmakers, Bet365 is a betting website that is constantly improving its products. The website is beautiful, sleek and easy to use. The mobile apps are well optimized with an interface that caters to the needs of every gambler.

Football is the biggest sport at Bet365. Usually the bookmaker gives priority to upcoming matches in major tournaments such as the European Championship, Champions League and World Cup. Depending on where you live, your first deposit will be doubled to 100%. And that’s not all.

One of the best features of Bet365 is its competitive opportunities. The website gives you the chance to make more money than most of its competitors. In addition, it has extensive coverage of non-football markets. So if you want to bet on something other than football, you have the chance.

2—Coral

Coral, founded in 1926, has matured as fine wine. Firstly, it has dominated the personal betting industry in the UK for over 50 years. Then it took over the online gambling scene when it launched its website in the late 1990s.

As mentioned in the review on betting.infoCoral is a generous sportsbook. New customers earn £20 after they wager £5. Then there is a VIP program where you can earn thousands of pounds in rewards.

As with Bet365, football is not the only business at Coral. The sportsbook also offers betting markets on eSports, baseball, darts, cricket, pool, boxing, ice hockey, handball, horse racing, NFL and table tennis.

Yet football is the most covered sport at Coral. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is. If there is a football event around the world, you can bet on it at Coral.

3 — BetVictor

BetVictor is yet another pioneer in the UK betting space that now operates primarily online. The company first appeared in 1946. It then ruled the high streets of Britain with betting shops before migrating to the Internet in the late 1990s.

The company has a beautiful website with blue tones and a neat interface that is suitable for beginners and experts alike. In terms of gameplay, BetVictor offers comprehensive coverage of your favorite sports, from football and rugby to horse racing and eSports.

In the football category, BetVictor lets you choose between live sports and games yet to be played. Live betting is more exciting, but it leaves you little time to prepare. You can bet on the EPL, La Liga, Bundesliga, Champions League and all other major tournaments.

And as usual there is a bonus for everyone. You get a €20 bonus when you deposit and spend €5. Then you will receive more rewards if you join the VIP club or take advantage of accumulator bets.

4-888 Sports

Like many established UK gambling websites, 888 Sports was launched in the late 1990s – 1997. This was a few years before the online betting boom. Unsurprisingly, 888 Sports emerged as a fan favorite within five years thanks to its vast library of betting markets.

At the time, the sportsbook devoted most of its energy to football. To date, football is a big part of 888 Sports. All you need is to visit the official website and go to the football section. The company is prioritizing upcoming games.

In addition, it also prioritizes live games. This way you can check out matches to bet as they happen before you even think about betting on anything else. Of course you can also claim a bonus at 888 Sports.

For example, there is a $30 bonus when you deposit and spend $10 on the bookie site. And there’s more money when you grab one of the site’s promotions. For example, you can win up to £8,000 if you win eight win-draw-win games. In addition, there is a daily free bet of £5 for every time you win a bet with odds of 5.00 or higher.

5—Betway

For many people around the world, Betway is the absolute best football betting website in the world. This is why. It is available in more than 50 countries. Many of them are top bookers active in a handful of countries. As such, Betway is a great option for those outside of the UK.

Another reason behind Betway’s popularity is that it covers a wide variety of sports. And if you’re only interested in football, Betway covers all popular tournaments around the world.

You can use the website to bet on the English Premier League, major European leagues, Major League Soccer or minor leagues in Asia, South America and Africa. And like other major bookmakers, Betway is a generous company.

6—William Hill

If you enjoy betting on famous branded sportsbooks, look no further than William Hill. The company has been around for decades (1934). So it knows a thing or two about pleasing football gamblers.

William Hill uses a simple web layout to make betting easier. All you have to do is select the football tournament you want to bet on. Then make a deposit and claim a welcome bonus to boost your bankroll.

To be clear, bonuses at William Hill vary depending on where you live. In some countries, such as the US, it is more difficult to get a bonus than in the UK. Still, William offers many betting opportunities every day.